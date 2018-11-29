UK Students Attack Sister of 'Waterboarded' Refugee Schoolboy, Rip Off Her Hijab

A newly revealed footage shows two female students at Almondbury Community School in England assault another schoolgirl wearing a pink headscarf.

The attacked youngster turned out to be the sister of the Syria refugee schoolboy, who was also assaulted by his fellow students and whose story made the news headlines in Britain.

West Yorkshire Police issued a statement on the latest video and incident.

"We have been made aware of a video showing a girl being assaulted at Almondbury Community School yesterday (27/11). The incident had not previously been reported to the police but we are now liaising with the girl's family who we are continuing to support."

The Syrian refugee schoolgirl was shoved from behind by one student and then pushed to the ground by another student with her hijab coming off.

The police investigation of a similar incident involving the girl's brother is underway.

"We are investigating a report of a racially-aggravated assault of a 15-year-old boy which occurred on playing fields at Almondbury Community School at about 1 pm on October 25. A 16-year-old boy has been interviewed by voluntary attendance in connection with the incident and we are continuing to progress the investigation," said Superintendent Steve Dodds, of West Yorkshire Police Kirklees District.

A crowdfunding campaign launched in support of the assaulted schoolboy has now reached over $161,000.

The MP for Huddersfield, Barry Sheerman, called the video of the assault "shocking."