German Police Searching Deutsche Bank Offices Under Panama Papers Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Deutsche Bank confirmed on Thursday that the police were working in several of its German offices on a case linked to the Panama Papers leak.

'It is true that the police are currently investigating various offices of our bank in Germany. This is an issue related to Panama Papers. We will cooperate fully with the authorities', the bank said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, German media reported that searches were being carried out in the offices of the bank, in particular, in Frankfurt, on suspicions of money laundering.

© Photo : Pixabay Panama Papers Publishers Release New Leaked Database on Global Elite’s Offshore Activities

READ MORE: Danske Bank Whistleblower: UK Company Structures Vital to Money Laundering

Millions of documents known collectively as The Panama Papers were leaked in 2016, exposing a large number of offshore operations and shell companies, and implicating multiple officials and public figures from across the world through Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.

READ MORE: Malta Police Arrest Suspects in Murder of Panama Papers Blogger — PM