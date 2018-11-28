Register
16:10 GMT +328 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May, right, looks over to President Donald Trump, left, during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018

    Fire Sale: US Ambassador "Enthusiastic" About Trade With UK Amid Brexit Gaffe

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US president ridiculed the deal as a "great deal for the EU" and said that the negotiated agreement could hinder UK-US trade "as the deal stands", angering Downing Street.

    US ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson has sought to reduce the Transatlantic tensions by insisting that President Trump is still "enthusiastic" about deepening trade links with Britain after Brexit.

    "The president has always said that Brexit is for the British people to decide but as he made clear again this week, he hopes there will be room for an ambitious trade deal with the United States," Mr. Johnson wrote in the Times Red Box. "The prime minister shares this goal and has pledged that the UK will be free to negotiate its own trade deals as soon as you leave the European Union." 

    Mr. Johnson also said that the UK and US were "perfect partners" who had shaped "one of the most successful economic partnerships in global history".  

    "Imagine what it could mean if we could tear down barriers to business, slash prices for consumers and turbocharge our trading relationship — it would be a game-changer for both of us," he said. 

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government in Brussels, Belgium on July 12, 2018
    © Sputnik / Aleksei Vitvitsky
    'No Sympathy for Theresa May': Scholar on Trump's Comments on Brexit Deal
    The prime minister retaliated on Tuesday, making clear that she would not seek to meet Mr Trump at the G20 in Argentina this weekend. It is highly unusual for No 10 to brief in advance who the prime minister is not seeking a bilateral meeting with, and rarer still for them to include the leader of the UK's most important ally.

    Global leaders are set to meet at the G20 Summit in Argentina, where PM May will reiterate support from Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison.

    MPs from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party said that Mrs. May had "given up" on negotiating a better deal, with party leader Arlene Foster dismissing claims that the agreement would not result in major regulatory changes.  

    READ MORE: Theresa May Defends Brexit Deal After Trump Casts Doubt on Future of UK-US Trade

    "The disappointing thing for me is that the prime minister has given up and she is saying this is where we are and we just have to accept it," Mrs. Foster said.

    Former defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon called the deal "doomed", adding that it "gives us the worst of all worlds — no guarantee of smooth trade in the future and no ability to reduce the tariffs that we need to conclude trade deals with the rest of the world," he said as quoted by the BBC.  

    "So, unless the House of Commons can be persuaded somehow that those are possible, then I think, yes, the deal is doomed." 

    PM May will travel to Scotland on Wednesday to reiterate the UK's commitment to leaving the European common fisheries policy, stating that Britain will take "full sovereign control over our waters" through the deal. 

    But the Scottish government released a report stating that such an exit could cost the "equivalent to £1,610 per person in Scotland compared to EU membership by 2030", with Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon asserting that "no government of Scotland with the interests of this and future generations at heart could possibly accept it".

    Related:

    Theresa May Defends Brexit Deal After Trump Casts Doubt on Future of UK-US Trade
    UK Won't Revoke Article 50, Which Triggered Brexit Process - May's Spokesman
    Tory MPs Will Back May's Brexit Deal if PM Sets Resignation Date – Reports
    May's Mishandling of Brexit Created Constitutional Crisis - Eddie Bone
    Tags:
    Brexit plan, Brexit impasse, Brexit deal, Brexit negotiations, Brexit 'deal or no deal', faux pas, Brexit, UK Parliament, Scottish Parliament, Woody Johnson, Arlene Foster, Michael Fallon, Donald Trump, Theresa May, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse