Russia, US Have Good Opportunities to Settle Syrian, Korean Issues – Lavrov

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (Sputnik) – Russia and the United States have good opportunities to join efforts on solving Korean and Syrian issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday.

"Of course, the success of efforts to solve a huge number of conflicts — this number is unfortunately not decreasing — depends on Russia and the United States. Syria is probably the most acute and relevant example. By the way, there are good opportunities for us to join efforts on this issue [Syria], as on the Korean Peninsula, in contrast to some other issues," Lavrov told the Rossiya-1 broadcaster, as quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the minister, Russia and the United States are able to influence various aspects of the Syrian and Korean conflicts.

“It is very important for us to use this influence to do good rather than harm. It is necessary to strive for the steps that will bring results, instead of making attempts to turn particular situations into confrontational arguments for sake of short-term political gain,” Lavrov added.

Both Russia and the United States are involved in solving the conflicts in Syria and on the Korean Peninsula, however, the bilateral communication remains restricted over the tense relations between the countries.