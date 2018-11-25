WATCH Damascus Swap Syrian Civilians for Militants Under Astana Talks Protocol

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Ministry has published on Saturday a video on its YouTube channel showing an exchange of captured militants in the Aleppo area for hostages previously held by illegal armed groups.

The 45-second video shows how the exchange of prisoners took place. A convoy of cars followed under the supervision of the Iranian and Turkish sides, as well as the Syrian Arab Red Crescent. Women and elderly people were among the liberated hostages. They were happy and gave comments to journalists.

Earlier on Saturday, head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Syrian reconciliation Lt. Gen. Sergei Solomatin said that the armed opposition and the Syrian authorities exchanged 10 Syrian citizens held by illegal armed formations for 10 militants as part of implementation of the agreements reached during the talks in Astana.

He also added that the exchange was organized with the participation of representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry in the working group operating under the Astana format of the Syrian reconciliation talks.