Register
12:35 GMT +322 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Forced Marriage

    Sweden's Crackdown on 'Imported' Child Marriage Dismissed as 'Toothless'

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sweden's long-awaited measures against migrant-related child marriage, while hailed by some, have been met with strong criticism for being superficial and symbolic.

    The Swedish parliament has launched a crackdown against child marriage, a problem largely unknown in the Scandinavian country before the onslaught of the migrant crisis. It passed a law allowing Sweden to disregard marriages involving children concluded abroad.

    Today, children married abroad aged 15 and over are regarded as spouses according to Swedish law, even if their union had no connection to Sweden. According to a new law which will come into force on January 1, 2019, such marriages will no longer be recognised, national broadcaster SVT reported.

    However, as the law lacks retroactive force, so previously acknowledged child marriages will continue to be considered valid.

    The bill was introduced in May by Social Democrat Immigration Minister Helene Fritzon. It was first green-lit by the Civil Affars Committee and has now received parliament's backing.

    READ MORE: Missing Pupils Spur on Forced Marriage Worries in Sweden, True Extent 'Unknown'

    This step was hailed by the national organisation GAPF, which deals with 'honour-related' violence and the oppression of women and children.

    "At last, Sweden takes a stance against child marriage based in the best interest of the children," GAPF manager Sara Mohammad told SVT, adding that the law had 'no major shortcomings' in her judgement. "You cannot prosecute 70-year-olds who were married off some 60 years ago," she commented on the law's implications.

    "We must protect children from underage marriage from becoming mothers while they are still children themselves, not to deprive them of their future," she concluded.

    ​By contrast, senior members of the right-wing Sweden Democrats party Angelica Lundberg and Anders Eskilandersson said the law "had no practical effect" and was "toothless as a newborn baby". In an opinion piece published by the newspaper Aftonbladet, the two also stressed that Sweden lacked effective tools to find and help children and young adults living in both registered and unregistered child marriages.

    READ MORE: Sweden Retracts 'Utterly Crazy' Child Marriage Brochure After Public Uproar

    The number of married children in Sweden is a matter for debate. In 2016, following the peak year of Europe's migrant crisis, the Swedish Migration Board identified 132 married children, but the true number of the victims is feared to be much higher, as in some communities an unofficial ceremony witnessed by members of the clan suffices as proof of marriage.

    Of the 132 married children (most aged 16-17), 129 were girls and three boys. Almost all of them came from Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria and sought asylum in 2015 and later. About a third of the married children had children of their own.

    The National Board of Health and Welfare is currently conducting a national survey to identify more cases of underage marriage in Sweden. The result will be presented in early 2019.

    Related:

    Grown-Ups Only: Finland to Close the Door for Minors to Marry
    Tags:
    child marriage, children, marriage, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse