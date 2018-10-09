Register
12:10 GMT +309 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Forced Marriage

    Missing Pupils Spur on Forced Marriage Worries in Sweden, True Extent 'Unknown'

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Immigrant pupils who don't return to school after the summer vacation may have been married off, Swedish authorities and NGOs warn, citing the absence of goal-oriented efforts to weed out this problem.

    The number of calls to a hotline reporting child marriages and kidnapping with intent to marry off kids has increased from 61 in 2014 to 165 cases so far in 2018, Swedish Radio reported. The true extent of the problem nationwide remains largely unknown, however, as no organization is currently in charge of compiling statistics about missing young people.

    The authorities in Sweden's second-largest city of Gothenburg suspect that at least some of the children who didn't show up after the vacation period have been effectively married off in their parents' home countries.

    Christina Malmqvist, an expert at the National Competency Team, argued that the true number of unreported cases greatly exceeds that of the calls to the support center.

    "Many people try and deal with this without calling us, I believe far more are exposed," Malmqvist told Swedish Radio.

    Azam Qarai, spokesperson for the NGO Women's Network, called for a comprehensive nationwide mapping of missing pupils to be able to analyze the data and do whatever possible to prevent this from happening.

    READ MORE: Sweden Retracts 'Utterly Crazy' Child Marriage Brochure After Public Uproar

    According to Education Minister and Green Party spokesman Gustav Fridolin, the Swedish government has this year invested in tightening measures against schoolchildren "disappearing" from the radar. Among other things, school principals were urged to report absences. According to Fridolin, this will help determine long-term absences and set up a basis for a national survey.

    Katarina Idegård, Gothenburg City coordinator against honor-related violence and oppression, stressed that the collected statistics are often difficult to interpret, as even if schools gather data on missing students, they are most often unable to determine the reason for the absences.

    In 2014, at least 100,000 young people under the age of 25 were living under so-called honor-related oppression in Sweden, according to the government's then-coordinator for family violence. While child marriage is strictly forbidden according to Swedish law, a 2016 survey by the Swedish Migration Board counted at least 132 cases of child marriage as a result of the 2015 migrant crisis. Katarina Idegård stressed that the extent of the problem is still unknown.

    READ MORE: 'Who Is Surprised?' 'Daesh Recruiter' Reportedly Runs Free School in Sweden

    Previously, several Swedish authorities and media outlets called on girls at risk of being married off to put a teaspoon in their underwear as a signal to the authorities during airport checks. According to journalist and writer Katerina Janouch, who claimed to have failed to attract the attention of security personnel at Arlanda Airport despite following the "spoon-in-panties" instructions, the trick was no panacea.

    Related:

    'Not Surprised': Violent Crime Numbers at Swedish Schools Double in 5 Years
    Danes Fleeing 'Unsafe' Sweden Amid Gang Shootings, Rampant Crime
    Tags:
    schoolchildren, forced marriage, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Salma Hayek at Cannes Film Festival
    14 Pint-sized Beauties Conquering Both the World and Fans' Hearts
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse