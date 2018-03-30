Register
11:18 GMT +330 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Teddy Bear

    Sweden Retracts 'Utterly Crazy' Child Marriage Brochure After Public Uproar

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 03

    The leaflet was commissioned by the government and included detailed instructions for people married to children covering all spheres of life, including intimacy. However, it has caused an outrage among the Swedish public, who found that it normalized such behavior instead of preventing it.

    The Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare has withdrawn an information brochure targeted at "new arrivals" moving to the Nordic country while married to children after it caused an uproar among politicians and ordinary Swedes alike, Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported.

    The contested brochure "Information for you [who are] married to a child" starts by stressing that marrying persons under the age of 18 is prohibited in Sweden and outlining the reasons why. A separate section specifies that having sex with someone under the age of 15 is a crime, regardless of whether it happens within wedlock or not.

    "Since children under the age of 15 have an absolute right to protection from sexual acts, it is improper for you to live together if the child is under 15," the brochure said.

    The publication of the brochure in general and its wording in particular sparked furious criticism in Sweden.

    "Its biggest shortcoming is that it fails to mention the word ‘prison,' rather it gives some advice and tips on how to respond if you have a relationship our marriage laws forbid," the leader of the Conservatives' parliamentary group Tobias Billström said.

    READ MORE: New Swedish Books Enlighten Preschoolers About Islamic Clothing, Polygamy

    "Facepalm. Unacceptable permissiveness. The brochure must be withdrawn without delay. Child marriage should be completely forbidden," Liberal leader Jan Björklund tweeted.

    ​"You Liberals love multiculturalism, but when its consequences become apparent you will be shocked. You're more than legally naive! The society you created is a disaster! Shame on you," user Olof Dissident tweeted.

    Journalist Sakine Madon called the language of the brochure "soft" and the illustrations "insensitive," finding it more suitable for leaflets about one's first day of school, national broadcaster SVT reported.

    Sweden Democrats party leader Jimmie Åkesson was infuriated by the leaflet, which, he claimed, "normalized" child marriage, demanding that the persons responsible for publishing it step down.

    "This is utterly crazy. I'm getting furious when I see this. Especially when you read the content and find that there isn't really any condemnation of childmarriage. On the contrary, this brochure legitimizes adults marrying children," Åkesson said in a video, calling the situation "totally unacceptable" and urging those responsible for it to resign.

    Perhaps somewhat ironically, Swedish Minister for Children, the Elderly and Gender Equality Lena Hallengren also expressed her discontent.

    "There should never be any doubt over what exactly laws and values apply in Sweden. Concluding a child marriage is not permitted. This cannot be compromised, and the information on it must be crystal clear," Lena Hallengren tweeted.

    READ MORE: Swedish Brochure Teaches Migrants How to Have Sex, Avoid Authorities

    On Thursday afternoon, the brochure was removed from the website of the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare, citing "strong reactions." Petra Rinman, the head of the knowledge center for unaccompanied refugee children, pledged to revise the material.

    "Sweden does not permit those who are under 18 to enter into marriage in the country. According to current legislation, however, the general rule is that marriage which is legal according to the law of the country in which it was carried out should be recognized in Sweden. New legislation is currently being prepared by the government," National Board of Health and Welfare legal head Pär Ödman stated.

    A 2016 survey by the Migration board numbered at least 132 cases of child marriage as a result of the 2015 migrant crisis. Furthermore, a large number of cases were suspected to have gone under the radar due to discrepancies of age assessment and more refugees arriving to the Scandinavian nation.

    READ MORE: 'Pedophile's Paradise': Sweden Softens Punishment for Serial Child Molesters

    In late 2017, a report commissioned by the Swedish government proposed ways to make it more difficult for child marriages from abroad to be recognized in Sweden. Last week, however, Sweden's red-green government, supported by the Left party, voted against a total ban on child marriages in Sweden, which all the opposition parties backed. Following the public outrage, the government parties claimed that a total ban would contradict EU nations that allow the marriage of 16-years-olds, such as Spain and Austria, violating the right of free movement.

    Related:

    New Swedish Books Enlighten Preschoolers About Islamic Clothing, Polygamy
    Swedish Brochure Teaches Migrants How to Have Sex, Avoid Authorities
    'Pedophile's Paradise': Sweden Softens Punishment for Serial Child Molesters
    Tags:
    child marriage, Jan Björklund, Jimmie Åkesson, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chapel of Michael Archangel
    Following the New Lara Croft's Steps to Kizhi Island
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse