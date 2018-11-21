Poland Refuses to Sign UN Global Migration Pact

WARSAW (Sputnik) - The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration is set to be formally adopted at the UN conference in Marrakesh, Morocco on December 10-11. In October, Austria and several other EU countries including the Czech Republic and Croatia also announced that they would not be part of the UN global pact on migration.

Poland will not sign a UN global pact on migration as this document does not provide proper guarantees that a country has a right to decide whom to accept and on its territory, the Polish government's press service said on Tuesday.

"The Polish government has decided that Poland will not support the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration… neither in Marrakesh nor during the subsequent vote at the UN General Assembly," the statement said.

According to the government, this document does not provide guarantees of a state's sovereign right to decide whom to accept on its territory and it does not contain a clear distinction between legal and illegal migration.

The migration pact, approved in July by all UN members except for the United States, aims to make the growing tide of international migration more safe and orderly, and came about as a response to the 2015 migration crisis that hit Europe.

Earlier in the day, Israel refused to support this migration pact. The United States and Hungary were the first nations which announced their plans not to join the future agreement.

