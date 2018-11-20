Mogherini Says Work Continues on EU System Bypassing US Sanctions Against Iran

"The involvement of the Finance Ministers of the E3 [France, Germany, UK] is of key importance at this stage. They are working hard to finalize it. I cannot tell you a date, but I can tell you that work is continuing and is progressing in a positive manner," Mogherini said on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.
On November 5, the second package of US sanctions targeting, in particular, Iran's oil sector took effect.
Other parties to the deal – China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the European Union – have, however, expressed their commitment to the accord and are working on instruments to bypass the US restrictions.
