Dozens Injured in France During Fuel Price Protests – Authorities (VIDEO)

PARIS (Sputnik) - More than 500 people were injured in France during the protests against fuel prices hikes, French Interior Minister Cristophe Castaner said on Monday.

Large-scale protests were held across the country on Saturday, leaving one woman dead in the eastern department of Isere. The rioters were blocking traffic, which resulted in a number of accidents.

Demonstrators light flares and block roadways in France in protest over rising fuel taxes. At least one protestor has been killed and more than 400 injured, officials said. https://t.co/JfGGnfH9HZ pic.twitter.com/Izd8FL37g4 — ABC News (@ABC) 19 ноября 2018 г.

© AFP 2018 / ERIC CABANIS Protesters in France Block Access to Three Fuel Depots - Spokesman

"[During the protests] 528 people were injured, with 17 of them having suffered severe injuries," Castaner said at a press briefing. The minister noted that more than 20,000 people continued the protests.

On Sunday, Castaner said that 282 people had been detained in the course of the protests, while 157 of them had been placed in custody.

The protests have been triggered by a fuel prices hike in France. While the price of diesel has risen by around 23 percent, and the petrol price has seen a 15 percent rise in 2018, a further rise is set to happen on January 1, 2019.

READ MORE: One Dead, 47 Injured in France Amid Protests Against Fuel Prices — Reports