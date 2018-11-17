Taxes Fuel Protests in France: Drivers to Block Roads

Unions and political parties have used social networks to call for mass protest throughout France against the rising price of petrol.

There are plans to block the main transport highways, and in some places to block access to petrol stations and suburban supermarkets.

In Paris, the demonstration will begin with an attempt to halt traffic on the Boulevard Peripherique; participants will converge on the outskirts of Mayo.

There are further plans to block the way to Charles de Gaulle airport and shut down the main highways of the capital, as well as to hold a demonstration near the Elysee Palace.

The taxes are part of French President Emmanuel Macron's strategy of weaning France off fossil fuels.