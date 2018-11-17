Taxes Fuel Protests in France: Drivers to Block Roads

There are plans to block the main transport highways, and in some places to block access to petrol stations and suburban supermarkets.
There are further plans to block the way to Charles de Gaulle airport and shut down the main highways of the capital, as well as to hold a demonstration near the Elysee Palace.
The taxes are part of French President Emmanuel Macron's strategy of weaning France off fossil fuels.
