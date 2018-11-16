MP Rees-Mogg Names Five Favourites to Succeed PM May if She's Ousted

Earlier, Theresa May rejected any speculation that she would be ousted as the UK Prime Minister, pledging to adhere to the Brexit draft deal and saying that she is "going to see this through." An array of Cabinet ministers, who were unhappy with the deal, tendered their resignations, among them Brexit Minister Dominic Raab.

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Ex-Brexit Secretary David Davis and his outgoing successor Dominic Raab have been tipped by MP Jacob Rees-Mogg as possible candidates to take over from British Prime Minister Theresa May if she resigns over the Brexit draft deal.

Rees-Mogg also mentioned fellow Brexiteers Esther McVey and Penny Mordaunt who could replace May, denying allegations that he himself is interested in taking the job of Prime Minister.

"You have streams of talent within the Conservative Party who would be very capable of leading a proper Brexit. The difficulty with having a Remainer is that people feel the compromises are made in a Remain direction rather than a Leave direction," Rees-Mogg pointed out.

The statement came as May confirmed on Friday that Britain would leave the European Union in line with the schedule. According to her, the divorce deal with the bloc would be finalised on November 25 and then would be submitted to parliament for approval.

Her remarks came shortly after UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove rejected May's offer to become the new Brexit secretary, as she took steps to replace Dominic Raab. The MP, who resigned on Thursday in a show of protest against the draft Brexit deal, had only held the position since July.

Other politicians who left their posts in light of the Brexit proposal included Northern Ireland Minister Shailesh Vara, Work and Pensions Minister Esther McVey, the Vice Chairman of the British Conservative Party Raymond Chishti and Junior Brexit Minister Suella Braverman.

David Davis quit in July, saying that he couldn't support May's plans for close trade and regulatory ties with the bloc after the UK leaves in March.

Earlier that month, Boris Johnson quit, claiming shortly after his resignation that the British government has "postponed crucial decisions, including the preparations for no-deal Brexit".

He stressed that in the current situation the "Brexit dream was dying, suffocated by needless self-doubt", explaining that the ability to diverge from the EU rules has been taken off the table.