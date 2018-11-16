Register
14:50 GMT +316 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this May 25, 2017 photo UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during a NATO summit

    MP Rees-Mogg Names Five Favourites to Succeed PM May if She's Ousted

    © AP Photo / Thierry Charlier
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Earlier, Theresa May rejected any speculation that she would be ousted as the UK Prime Minister, pledging to adhere to the Brexit draft deal and saying that she is "going to see this through." An array of Cabinet ministers, who were unhappy with the deal, tendered their resignations, among them Brexit Minister Dominic Raab.

    Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Ex-Brexit Secretary David Davis and his outgoing successor Dominic Raab have been tipped by MP Jacob Rees-Mogg as possible candidates to take over from British Prime Minister Theresa May if she resigns over the Brexit draft deal.

    Rees-Mogg also mentioned fellow Brexiteers Esther McVey and Penny Mordaunt who could replace May, denying allegations that he himself is interested in taking the job of Prime Minister.

    READ MORE: Analyst on Brexit Situation: Only Reason We're in This Mess Is Because of May

    "You have streams of talent within the Conservative Party who would be very capable of leading a proper Brexit. The difficulty with having a Remainer is that people feel the compromises are made in a Remain direction rather than a Leave direction," Rees-Mogg pointed out.

    The statement came as May confirmed on Friday that Britain would leave the European Union in line with the schedule. According to her, the divorce deal with the bloc would be finalised on November 25 and then would be submitted to parliament for approval.

    Her remarks came shortly after UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove rejected May's offer to become the new Brexit secretary, as she took steps to replace Dominic Raab. The MP, who resigned on Thursday in a show of protest against the draft Brexit deal, had only held the position since July.

    READ MORE: 'What was the Point of Leaving?' May's Brexit Deal Puts UK in Worse Position

    Other politicians who left their posts in light of the Brexit proposal included Northern Ireland Minister Shailesh Vara, Work and Pensions Minister Esther McVey, the Vice Chairman of the British Conservative Party Raymond Chishti and Junior Brexit Minister Suella Braverman.

    A traffic sign is seen in front of European and Union flags in London, Britain
    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    UK Cabinet Suffers First Resignation Following Approval of Brexit Deal
    David Davis quit in July, saying that he couldn't support May's plans for close trade and regulatory ties with the bloc after the UK leaves in March.

    Earlier that month, Boris Johnson quit, claiming shortly after his resignation that the British government has "postponed crucial decisions, including the preparations for no-deal Brexit".

    He stressed that in the current situation the "Brexit dream was dying, suffocated by needless self-doubt", explaining that the ability to diverge from the EU rules has been taken off the table.

    Related:

    'Far Worse Than Feared': Brexiteers Slam UK PM May's Draft Brexit Deal
    'Falling Apart': Turmoil as UK Ministers Quit Gov't Protesting May's Brexit Deal
    PM May Warns MPs Rejecting Bespoke Brexit Deal Will Take UK Back to Square One
    Germany Says Soft Brexit Serves EU, UK Interests – Minister of State for Europe
    Tags:
    candidates, job, allegations, deal, Brexit, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Dominic Raab, David Davis, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse