Register
06:59 GMT +316 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A still image from a video footage shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain November 14, 2018

    Analyst on Brexit Situation: Only Reason We're in This Mess Is Because of May

    © REUTERS / Parbul TV
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    British Prime Minister Theresa May has been hit by a flurry of resignations in response to her Brexit deal. Sputnik spoke about it with Political commentator Jon Gaunt, Former Scottish MP and Sputnik columnist Tommy Sheridan and Jim Sillars, the Former Deputy Leader of the SNP.

    Sputnik: Should Theresa May resign?

    Jon Gaunt: I predicted even last night before she came out of number 10 to address the press, that she was toast. She is finished; this is a major constitutional crisis.

    The deal she has put to the cabinet is not what we the people demanded and I'm glad to see that overnight that the cabinet have developed a backbone. Raab's gone, Mcvey's gone, and Michael Gove clearly is going to go as well. We're seeing the end of the Theresa May government; and not before time, as far as I'm concerned.

    Sputnik: Where does the British government go from here?

    A still image from video footage shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speak about Brexit, in the House of Commons, in central London
    © REUTERS / Parbul TV
    Under Pressure: May Defends Brexit Deal in House of Commons Amid Tories Revolt
    Jon Gaunt: There's no way Theresa May is going to stick in there, she can't go back, there isn't enough time to negotiate. Personally, if we leave with no deal, I'll be polishing my dancing shoes. We'll trade on WTO terms and it would have been much better if we'd had a proper Brexiteer in there, and they'd actually done the wishes of the British people.

    We wanted to leave; we should've been out by now. I presume they won't want a long, protracted leadership contest, they certainly won't want a general election in case there's any chance that comrade Corbyn can get in, so I predict that either David Davis or Boris Johnson will be leader and that Mogg will be chancellor, and if they had an ounce of sense amongst them, they would also bring in people like Nigel Farage to be some kind of advisor with David Davis, on Europe.

    We should halt all negotiations for the moment, give it six months and move on. I cannot believe the people we've been hearing on tv today. I've just been listening Chuka Umunna and they've been calling for a peoples vote and second referendum. No! The only reason we're in this mess is because of Theresa May. We wanted Brexit, it was clear what we voted for, today's a great day, but it is a constitutional crisis and the book stops with Theresa May.

    READ MORE: Spain Satisfied With Protocol on Gibraltar Within UK-EU Draft Brexit Deal

    Sputnik: How should the Scottish government react to the Brexit developments?

    Tommy Sheridan: What I think is absolutely clear amongst all of the mist, is that Theresa May is a political corpse. She is finished; I hope she doesn't let the door hit her too hard on the backside on her way out. It will be a cause for celebration, she's a cold, cruel and callous leader of a cold, cruel and callous party and it's a cause for celebration that they are in such dire straits.

    A still image from video footage shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speak about Brexit, in the House of Commons, in central London
    © REUTERS / Parbul TV
    Under Pressure: May Defends Brexit Deal in House of Commons Amid Tories Revolt

    I am so happy that they are in the mess they are in, because they have lied, cheated and distorted over the last eighteen months in terms of their Brexit negotiations, and she has tried to reconcile the irreconcilable, because the wings of the Tory party, some who want to stay in Europe and others who want to leave, are completely at odds with each other. This deal will not go through parliament, it is a dead duck deal and from our point of view, it is an opportunity, to yet again promote the cause of Scotland's independence, because we need to get out of this rotten union.

    The options for Nicola Sturgeon are quite clear. She either has to use the existing mandate by triggering a date. A useful date would be the 28th March next year because of course, the UK is due to leave the EU on March 29th.

    We would be saying in effect, just as the UK is leaving the EU Scotland is leaving the British union.  My preference would be that date, however, she has to factor in the increasing likelihood that there's going to be another general election before then.

    I think that the loss of the vote in parliament for this deal will lead to a vacuum. Mrs May will be removed from the leadership of the Tory party, some other numpty will get the job and they will then put a different deal, and that won't get passed either.

    READ MORE: IMF Reiterates Need for UK, EU to Reach Deal to Avoid Cliff-Edge Brexit

    European Union Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier looks on during a news conference after a European General Affairs Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Eric Vidal
    Barnier Warns Brexit Deal 'Not Finished', Could Be Amended By EU Member States Over Coming Days
    Inevitably there's going to have to be another general election. Although that will take two-thirds of MPs in parliament to vote for it,  I don't see any other option. Therefore the two options for Nicola in my opinion are;  she uses the mandate, triggers the date, or she announces today that should there be an early general election, the SNP manifesto will clearly state Unilateral Declaration of Independence.

    In other words; if the SNP win a majority of the Westminster seats in Scotland, that is enough to declare independence. She won fifty-six in 2015, she won thirty-five in 2017, I think she'll win even more if there is another election in February next year.

    Those are the two options. Either she says the UDI's going to be in the manifesto, or she triggers the existing mandate.

    Sputnik: Should Scotland move towards independence following the Brexit uncertainty?

    Jim Sillers: As the yes movement is not yet ready for a second referendum, there's a huge amount of work to be done that has not been done, and caution is the word that should be used now.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    WATCH Anti-Brexit Protester Crash Every Shot of BBC Live Interview
    LIVE UPDATES: UK PM May Presents Draft Brexit Deal to Parliament (VIDEO)
    PM May Warns MPs Rejecting Bespoke Brexit Deal Will Take UK Back to Square One
    Tags:
    Brexit negotiations, Brexit, European Union, World Trade Organization (WTO), Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse