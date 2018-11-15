EU, UK Plan to Coordinate Sanctions Policy After Brexit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The European Union and the United Kingdom plan to hold consultations on sanctions after the UK withdrawal from the bloc, according to Outline of the Political Declaration setting out the framework for the future relationship between the two sides.

Late on Wednesday, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier revealed the contents of the provisional Brexit deal, agreed by the United Kingdom and the European Union. The accord includes agreements on citizens’ rights, future trade cooperation and Irish border issue, among other things.

"Consultation on sanctions, with intensified exchange of information where foreign policy objectives are aligned, with the possibility of adopting mutually reinforcing sanctions," the document, released late on Wednesday on the UK government website, read.

The document also ensures the "promotion of security and stability in cyberspace through increased international cooperation and the exchange of information on a timely basis, including the United Kingdom’s participation in relevant cyber security activities of the Union, and a cyber dialogue."

The parties also agreed to cooperate on the issues of terrorism, migration, healthcare and disaster response.

London and Brussels have been engaged in Brexit talks since June 2017.

The deal agreed upon by the two parties this week has been adopted by the UK cabinet, according to UK Prime Minister Theresa May. The accord needs to undergo further approvals by the EU Parliament and UK legislation.