Dinner With 'Deplorable' Tommy Robinson While on Tour to Cost Aussies A$995

British right-wing activist is preparing for a December speaking tour in the Down Under, which would see him visit several venues across the country.

Provided he is granted a visa to Australia, Tommy Robinson and Canadian commentator Gavin McInnes will travel to Sydney and Melbourne. The promotion website The Deplorables lists the details of the tour and the ticket prices for the talks.

A general admission ticket costs $85, while those wishing to meet the speakers one-on-one would have to spend $295.

A backstage pass that covers the after-show backstage party and champagne with Robinson and McInnes is $495. Finally, the most expensive option — private dinner with the activists — is priced $995.

On his Facebook page, Robinson, who has been recently released on bail after a court hearing on his contempt of a court case — said the planned trip was "exciting."

Robinson and McInnes go under the title of The Deplorables, a term used by Hillary Clinton to describe Donald Trump supporters whom she branded as "racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic and Islamophobic."

Facebook users reacted to the announcement by the British activist, saying it was "great news."