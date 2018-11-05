UK Right-Wing Activist Tommy Robinson Formally Released From Bail

English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was released on bail on Monday. The right-wing activist was released after a court hearing on his contempt of court case.

A brief hearing at the Old Bailey in London determined that Mr. Robinson was free on bail after his contempt of court case was passed to the Attorney General.

“This is simply to indicate in open court that now the matter has been referred to the Attorney General, Mr Yaxley-Lennon is no longer on bail to this court," Judge Nicholas Hillard QC stated. “As there is no bail, there are no bail conditions.”

Mr. Robinson was released from prison after three judges from Leeds Crown Court threw out his contempt of court case in August.

However, Robinson could go back to jail for violating the Contempt of Court Act for filming and uploading footage from a Huddersfield grooming trial in Leeds to social media. Mr. Robinson denies he breached the Act, but broadcasting may contradict his statement and prejudice the trial.

