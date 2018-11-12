Register
14:39 GMT +312 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of Eurocorps military contingent hold the Europeen flag during a ceremony for Croatia's accession to the European Union on July 1, 2013, in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France

    French Minister Wants EU to Become 'Empire'

    © AFP 2018 / FREDERICK FLORIN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron called for creation of a "real European army," citing threats that EU institutions have been facing lately. He also noted that Europe must be protected against China, Russia and even the US.

    French Finance Minister Bruno La Maire voiced an unexpected idea during his interview with the German media outlet Handelsblatt; he suggested that the EU should become a 'peaceful empire' based on the principle of the rule of law. He added that Europe will be different from other 'empires', such as the US or China.

    "Europe should no longer fear utilizing its power and be an empire of peace," he said.

    German Bundeswehr soldiers of the 122th Infantry Battalion take part in a farewell ceremony in Oberviechtach, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
    'Real European Army': Macron's Initiative is Taking Shape Step by Step

    La Maire stressed that "power" will be the decisive force in the world of the future. He further elaborated that he meant economic, financial, monetary, and cultural power, as well as the power of technological advancement.

    During the course of the interview, the French cabinet minister also urged Europe to stand up to "illegitimate" US sanctions against Iran, and promised that the recently created special purpose entity will help the EU to overcome them.

    "We should tell the US loud and clear: 'We are a sovereign continent and we decide ourselves with whom we will have trade'," La Maire said.

    Previously, French President Emmanuel Macron came up with the idea to create a "real European army." He stressed that the EU can no longer count on US protection, citing Washington's recent decision to quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. Macron added that Europe must protect itself from countries like China, Russia and "even the US."

    READ MORE: Work on Creation of EU Mechanism to Bypass US Anti-Iran Sanctions Stepped Up

    Several EU states, including France, tried to dissuade the US from imposing sanctions against Iran following Washington's exit from the Iran nuclear deal. Washington refused to alter its decision, putting a lot of European companies at risk of being affected by the second round of sanctions. In response, Brussels launched the development of a mechanism for protecting European business from the US sanctions.

    Related:

    France Will Lead EU Drive to Defy Iran Sanctions, Bolster Euro – Minister
    Scallop Wars Heat Up: EU Says UK, France Must Resolve Conflict Themselves
    France Prepares for Possible 'No Deal' UK Split With EU on Brexit Conditions
    Macron on Trump Asking France to Exit EU: 'What Was Said in Room, Stays in Room'
    Germany, France in Quid Pro Quo Deal on EU Budget - Analysts
    Big EU Division to Blame for France-Italy Migrant Boat Row – Analyst
    Tags:
    empire, power, sanctions, Bruno La Maire, European Union, China, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smokin' Hot! Venezuela Wins Miss International Beauty Pageant 2018 in Japan
    Smokin' Hot! Venezuela Wins Miss International Beauty Pageant 2018 in Japan
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse