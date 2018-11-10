Ex-Austrian Colonel Suspected of Spying For Russia Confesses - Reports

The Austrian newspaper Presse has reported that, citing the country's Defence Ministry, the ex-colonel accused of spying for Russia had confessed. According to the newspaper, the former officer confessed to providing information to Moscow in exchange for a payment of 300,000 euros. The outlet noted that the man had worked for a long time in a planning department at the Austrian Defence Ministry, meaning that he could have been aware of the contents of talks taking place within the ministry, as well as the relations between key figures.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)