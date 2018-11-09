Official: Suspect in Alleged Spying For Russia May Face Up to 10 Years in Prison

Earlier, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that a former Austrian colonel is suspected of having conducted espionage for Russia. Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov criticized Vienna for using "megaphone diplomacy" instead of traditional diplomatic methods.

The Salzburg prosecutor's office has just begun an investigation into alleged Russian-backed intelligence activity, although it's difficult to estimate how long this will take, prosecutor's office spokesman Robert Holzleitner said.

The former officer accused of spying for Russia may be sentenced up to 10 years in prison, according to a prosecutor's office spokesperson.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz said earlier on Friday that the former Austrian colonel was suspected of conducting intelligence activities on Russia's behalf for over two decades. Austria's Russian Embassy has declined to comment. The temporary charge d'affaires of Russia in Austria was summoned to the Austrian Foreign Ministry.

The suspect reportedly received 300,000 euros from his alleged employers in Russia.

Sergei Lavrov, for his part, said that he was "unpleasantly surprised" by the news that an Austrian ex-colonel had been accused by Vienna of spying for Russia.

The SVR, Russia's foreign intelligence service, has refused to comment on the Austrian Chancellor's accusations.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW