Bulgaria Detains Suspected Russian Hacker on US Request

“On November 8, 2018, the Regional Court of Varna approved the request of the prosecutor’s office for a temporary detention of Russian citizen Alexander Zh. for up to 60 days, followed by his extradition to the US,” the statement said.
According to the statement, the arrest warrant for the 38-year-old Russian national was previously issued by a New York court in connection with an investigation into a case of online fraud with estimated damages of almost $7 million.
