Netherlands Expels 4 Russians Over Alleged Hacker Attack on OPCW

Russia's permanent representation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) won’t comment on Dutch Defense Ministry's accusations of a cyberattack, the diplomatic mission stated on Thursday.

Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld stated that the intelligence services thwarted a cyberattack on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

According to the official, the four Russian nationals who attempted to carry out an operation against the OPCW allegedly had diplomatic passports.

"The Dutch government finds the involvement of these intelligence operatives extremely worrisome. Normally we don't reveal this type of counter-intelligence operation," Bijleveld told a news conference, claiming that the four Russians were GRU officers.

At a press conference in The Hague, Bijleveld called on Russia to cease its cyber activities purportedly aimed at "undermining" Western democracies.

The minister further alleged that a laptop of one of the four was linked to Malaysia, Brazil and Switzerland, adding that the activities in Malaysia were purportedly related to the probe into the 2014 MH17 downing over Ukraine.

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs hasn't commented on the claims yet.

