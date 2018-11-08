Head of Romania's Senate Suspected of Bribery - Reports

The DNA believed that between 2007 and 2008 Popescu-Tariceanu received a bribe from an Austrian company in exchange for concluding additional contracts, the media outlet reported.
Popescu-Tariceanu wrote on Facebook Wednesday that he had not received the official notification of being a participant in criminal proceedings. Talking to reporters, he added that the alleged proceedings were the reaction to his struggle against power abuse in the justice system.
Popescu-Tariceanu served as the prime minister of Romania between 2004-2008.
