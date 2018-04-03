Seven US Marines Arrested in Romania Following Drunken Street Brawl

Romanian police have taken into custody seven US servicemen from US Naval Support Facility Deveselu after they were involved in a violent street fight near a nightclub in the town of Craiova, where the group partied Saturday night.

According to broadcaster Digi24, the US Marines consumed alcoholic drinks in the club and left without paying their bill. The club's guards reportedly caught up with them and a brawl ensued.

According to the report, the US Marines were aggressive toward the police officers who arrived at the scene and attempted to calm the two parties down. Eventually, the Marines were arrested and taken to the police station for hearings. Five of them were fined for disturbance of public peace.

The incident was confirmed by the US Marines' representatives, who said an internal investigation has been launched. Out of the five Marines that were fined, three were reported to be officers.