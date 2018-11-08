Register
16:25 GMT +308 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A couple in bed

    Over 50% of Swedes Blame Rape Victims Amid Sexual Assault Spike, Study Finds

    © Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    One of Sweden's leading universities asked people why rapes occurred, and got responses like 'she followed home the wrong guy', 'she drank too much at the party' and 'she sent the wrong signals with her short skirt'. At the same time, the number of reported rapes in the country has been rising steadily in the past years.

    Over half of respondents polled in a new Swedish thesis project at Gothenburg University have placed the blame for rape on the victims themselves, which the researchers attributed to prejudice, national broadcaster SVT reported.

    In the survey spanning 3,800 people, the respondents were faced with a set of fictional rape situations, including a party rape amid alcohol consumption, and a home rape after the victim invited three male colleagues to her place after a dinner out.

    "There are many who blame the victim, although not entirely", Kerstin Adolfsson, a PhD student and the author of the dissertation, told SVT.

    According to the dissertation, preconceptions are more important than the specific situation in which rape actually occurred. Neither the age of the victim, nor the factor of violence influenced the respondents' judgment. By contrast, feeling sympathy for the victim proved to be more important. Perhaps surprisingly, the victims of group rape received more blame than those exposed to assault by a single rapist.

    READ MORE: Sweden Sees Spike in Rapes Amid Migrants' Speculated Prevalence in Sex Offenses

    Kerstin Adolfsson said she was not surprised by the results. According to her, many people have a rather 'narrow' definition of rape, picturing it as a stranger jumping on a woman when it's dark outdoors. Adolfsson argued that preconceptions and attitudes may be changed by explaining the role of consent and urging people to report all kinds of assault and actively participate in police investigations.

    Adolfsson's take on sexual assault is mirrored by the Swedish authorities, who earlier this year broadened the definition of rape by introducing a special 'consent clause'. Also, tougher penalties were introduced.

    "We have got a whole new pitch now. The situations that could previously be attributed as sexual abuse are now judged as rape", Stockholm prosecutor Christina Voigt told Swedish Radio, ensuring that the changes have already had a positive effect.

    READ MORE: 88% of Sweden's Gang Rapists Have Foreign Background — Report

    Meanwhile, the number of reported rapes and sexual offences have increased by 10 percent and 8 percent (reaching 7,230 rape cases and 21,500 sexual offences in 2017 respectively). Over the past decade, the number of reported sex-related attacks has increased by 34 percent. Only 11 percent of rape cases are solved, and even fewer result in criminal convictions.

    Earlier this year, Swedish media broke their persistent tradition of avoiding to report the culprits' ethnicity for ethical reasons, as SVT claimed 58 percent of those convicted for rape were born abroad, signalling a clear overrepresentation.

    Related:

    Swedish Store Facing Boycott for Backing Burkini as 'Important for Democracy'
    Left-Wing Slant, #MeToo Scare Swedish Men Away From Feminism
    'World's Best Country for Women' Sweden Launches Hotline for Wifebeaters
    Tags:
    Victim Blaming, women, sexual assault, sexual abuse, rape, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse