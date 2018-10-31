Register
19:36 GMT +331 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view of New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the London Metropolitan Police Britain's for-most and largest police serviceFriday, Feb., 3, 2012

    London Met Launches Clothing Label to Offset Budget Cuts & Pay for More Cops

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Cash strapped Scotland Yard is expanding its range of souvenirs to sell and raise money for more police officers.

    London's Metropolitan Police has signed a deal to expand its range of Met Police merchandise to offset budget cuts and help pay for more police officers. Hoodies, toys, souvenirs and mugs will be produced based on the products sold by the New York Police department (NYPD).

    The deal, according to brand specialist Mark Borkowski could be worth millions. "I would think it would be on a par with what the London Underground has done. It could be worth millions," Borkowski told the Standard. "Resources are stretched so let's hope it is a multi-million pound success for London."

    Recent dramas including Bodyguard has helped make the "sexiness" of the brand Mark Borkowski said.

    The sale of the merchandise will help pay for training and front line services at a time when central government cuts to London's police force leaves officer numbers at its lowest level in 20 years, according to recent statistics released by the Mayor's City Hall. Officer numbers per person have dropped from 4.1 per thousand Londoners in 2010 to 3.3 per thousand this year.

    READ MORE: London's Mayor Forced to Foot the Bill to Beat Crime Surge in Capital

    "These figures released show the true scale of government cuts to police funding that have hit out city harder than anywhere else in the UK." Sadiq Khan said in a statement.

    "I make no apologies for relentlessly pushing the government to understand that cuts have consequences and that our police service desperately need more funding right now," Sadiq Khan added.

    Scotland Yard is reportedly licensing the MPS logo, the New Scotland Yard sign, however none of the products resembling standard uniform issue clothing worn by London Met police officers will be available.

    The Metropolitan police authority applied for a Europe-wide Community Trade Mark in 2005 to prevent individuals or companies from manufacturing items with the words "Metropolitan Police" or use of its coat of arms.

    READ MORE: UK Police Review Warns of 'Dire Consequences' Without More Police Funding

    In a statement released in 2005, a Scotland Yard spokesman said the registering of its logo was to protect the brand rather than produce merchandise.

    "The Metropolitan Police trademarks an extensive array of goods and services to protect and manage its intellectual property rights to the name and logo in appropriate categories."

    The new contract with The Point.1888 was tendered by Transport for London. Will Stewart, Managing Director of The Point.1888 said in a statement: "I grew up in London, so to be able to generate revenue that puts more bobbies on the beat in my home town is an honour."

    READ MORE: London Mayor Warns of 'Consequences' as Police Numbers Drop

    Related:

    Met Police Deploy New Tactics to Fight Surge in London Moped Crime
    UK Police Appear to Have Lost Control of London’s Streets – Ex-Met Chief
    Tags:
    souvenirs, clothes, police, Scotland Yard, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse