London Met Launches Clothing Label to Offset Budget Cuts & Pay for More Cops

Cash strapped Scotland Yard is expanding its range of souvenirs to sell and raise money for more police officers.

London's Metropolitan Police has signed a deal to expand its range of Met Police merchandise to offset budget cuts and help pay for more police officers. Hoodies, toys, souvenirs and mugs will be produced based on the products sold by the New York Police department (NYPD).

The deal, according to brand specialist Mark Borkowski could be worth millions. "I would think it would be on a par with what the London Underground has done. It could be worth millions," Borkowski told the Standard. "Resources are stretched so let's hope it is a multi-million pound success for London."

Recent dramas including Bodyguard has helped make the "sexiness" of the brand Mark Borkowski said.

I hope the world is ready for Julia Montague to stomp all over their hearts. #Bodyguard pic.twitter.com/zJ1YEddApI — keeleyinthings (@keeleyinthings) October 23, 2018

The sale of the merchandise will help pay for training and front line services at a time when central government cuts to London's police force leaves officer numbers at its lowest level in 20 years, according to recent statistics released by the Mayor's City Hall. Officer numbers per person have dropped from 4.1 per thousand Londoners in 2010 to 3.3 per thousand this year.

READ MORE: London's Mayor Forced to Foot the Bill to Beat Crime Surge in Capital

"These figures released show the true scale of government cuts to police funding that have hit out city harder than anywhere else in the UK." Sadiq Khan said in a statement.

"I make no apologies for relentlessly pushing the government to understand that cuts have consequences and that our police service desperately need more funding right now," Sadiq Khan added.

Scotland Yard is reportedly licensing the MPS logo, the New Scotland Yard sign, however none of the products resembling standard uniform issue clothing worn by London Met police officers will be available.

The Metropolitan police authority applied for a Europe-wide Community Trade Mark in 2005 to prevent individuals or companies from manufacturing items with the words "Metropolitan Police" or use of its coat of arms.

READ MORE: UK Police Review Warns of 'Dire Consequences' Without More Police Funding

In a statement released in 2005, a Scotland Yard spokesman said the registering of its logo was to protect the brand rather than produce merchandise.

"The Metropolitan Police trademarks an extensive array of goods and services to protect and manage its intellectual property rights to the name and logo in appropriate categories."

The new contract with The Point.1888 was tendered by Transport for London. Will Stewart, Managing Director of The Point.1888 said in a statement: "I grew up in London, so to be able to generate revenue that puts more bobbies on the beat in my home town is an honour."

READ MORE: London Mayor Warns of 'Consequences' as Police Numbers Drop

