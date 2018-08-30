London Mayor Warns of 'Consequences' as Police Numbers Drop

The number of police officers in London is at its lowest level in 20 years, according to latest statistics released by the Mayor's City Hall. Officer numbers per person have dropped from 4.1 per thousand Londoners in 2010 to 3.3 per thousand this year.

"These figures released show the true scale of government cuts to police funding that have hit our city harder than anywhere else in the UK," Sadiq Khan said in a statement.

Meanwhile Scotland Yard is investigating more than 100 homicides since the beginning of 2018 while "chronic under funding has hit the Metropolitan Police hard" a statement from the Mayor's office states. The amount spent on policing fell 20 percent in London between 2013 and 2017.

(3/4) The amount spent on policing per person fell *20 per cent* in London between 2013 and 2017, compared to *6 per cent* across the country #SadiqKhan #MakeLondonSafeAgain > — Alex Sowden 🇪🇺 #FBPE #StopBrexit (@AJS77) August 30, 2018

"I make no apologies for relentlessly pushing the government to understand that cuts have consequences and that our police service desperately need more funding right now," Sadiq Khan said.

Consequences when combined with controversial stop and search methods that some community members claim could lead to further violence on London's streets.

Lee Jasper, chair of London Race and Criminal Justice Consortium sent a message to London's Metropolitan Police suggesting it had "lost the trust/respect of the community and unless something changes they'll be both tragedy and destruction in equal measure."

Dear @metpoliceuk you're heading for a re-run of 1986. You've lost the trust/ respect of the community and unless something changes and quick, they'll be both tragedy and destruction in equal measure. I say that's best avoided. Don't ignore @MayorofLondon @mryderqc @SophieKLindenhttps://t.co/eWQeqD6ynj — Mr Lee Jasper (@LeeJasper) August 29, 2018

Random stop and search disproportionately affects Black men and will only further strain police and community relationshttps://t.co/OxKUJpnhrM — Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) August 28, 2018

Look at this total and utter infantile #Carnival arrest. Way to go @metpoliceuk always advancing the cause of community relations. https://t.co/8c0DoT8axv — Mr Lee Jasper (@LeeJasper) August 29, 2018

There have been more than 1,300 stabbings in London this year along with a rise in moped robberies, peaking at 2,592 by March this year. Following a recent spate of knife attacks in April, Scotland Yard's Assistant Commissioner Martin Hewitt said: "The Met continues to experience a very busy and challenging time against a backdrop of significant reductions in resources. I am very concerned about the rise in crime in the capital, particularly murder, violent crime and knife crime."

The amount of money spent on policing per person has dropped by 20 percent between 2013 and 2017, according to City Hall. Scotland Yard has around 600 fewer officers. Meanwhile two police officers were recently treated for injuries after they were assaulted as they arrested a man in a McDonald's restaurant in Hackney, East London while they waited for back up. The footage released on social media shows a member of the public kicking an officer while he is on the floor.

Video: @MPSHackney pic.twitter.com/0nHOnkDZUh — London 999 Feed (@999London) August 28, 2018

"Two officers, who were responding to a call to protect the public have been repeatedly assaulted," acting borough commander Steve Johnson said in statement.

"This is an unacceptable nasty incident, with my officers being kicked while they were on the floor just trying to do their job. I would ask anyone with any information to call us and assist in the investigation," acting borough commander Steve Johnson said.

