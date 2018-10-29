Rotherham Grooming Gang Trial: Seven Men Convicted of Major Sexual Exploitation

The Rotherham trial comes hot on the heels of a series of other high profile grooming gang cases taking place across the UK. Particularly noteworthy, was the recent Huddersfield trials, in which sixteen men were jailed for a total of 221 years after grooming and abusing 15 girls between the ages of 11-17

Seven men have been found guilty in what is the largest trial so far in the Rotherham sex abuse investigation.

According to reports, the Sheffield Crown Court heard that one girl was "passed around" by "100 Asian men" and raped by the time she was 16 years old. Another became pregnant from one of her abusers and was forced to take an abortion.

READ MORE: UK Grooming Gang Handed Total Jail Time of 221 Years for Abusing Girls

The trial is said to have lasted about eight weeks, and culminated in the accused being hit with a number of charges, from rape to false imprisonment.

Those convicted of rape included Mohammed Imran Akhtar, 37, Salah Ahmed El-Hakam, 34, Nabeel Kurshid, 34, Tanweer Ali, 37 and Iqlak Yousaf, 34.

The men will face sentencing on November 16.

Another man was reportedly also found guilty of rape but cannot be named in the public for legal reasons.



READ MORE: Western Elites Cover Up Reality of Islam to Create 'Muslim Europe'

In what is an unprecedented case in both size and scope, 1,500 Rotherham abuse victims have been identified.

The victims — many of whom are now in their 30s — reportedly told the court that they were "lured by the excitement of friendship with older Asian youths" but were instead sexually abused. One of the victims allegedly said that she felt as if her childhood had been "snatched away."

Remember when a decent Labour woman was FIRED BY JEREMY @jeremycorbyn for daring to talk out about rape in #Rotherham?



Enough has to be enough.



There's more of these cases, a LOT more, being handled by the Judiciary and no BS from racists like @DavidLammy are gonna stop that. — Bonesy 🎃 (@ScottJonesJourn) October 29, 2018

One of the girls is said to have become pregnant after being driven to a barren location far from her family home and told that she would be left there alone unless she was prepared to have sex. The girl — who also cannot be named for legal reasons — had an abortion because her parents were unsupportive, despite the horrendous ordeal she had been through.



READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: How UK Authorities Cover Up Child Abuse by Muslim Grooming Gangs

The prosecuting barrister, Michelle Colborne reportedly said of the girl that, "She suffered a great deal of psychological trauma as a result."

Disgusting, reminds me of the 1000s of systematic rapes of underage girls that #Labour ignored in #Rotherham! pic.twitter.com/ZNyCpwnUpN — Arthur Sleepe (@jeografy) October 28, 2018

Miss Colborne also told the court how the victims were easy prey for the sex predators because they were young, vulnerable and "needed to be loved."

"When they were in their teens, they were targeted, sexualised and, in some instances, subjected to acts of a degrading and violent nature at the hands of these men who sit at the dock. None of them had the maturity to understand that they were being groomed and exploited," she reportedly added.

The investigation was set up following the 2014 Jay Report which exposed the failure of the UK authorities to prevent an appalling level of exploitation in Rotherham between the years 1997 and 2013. Evidence of the scale of abuse began to emerge in the early 1990s, at which time five British-Pakistani men were convicted of sexually assaulting girls between the ages of 12-16.



READ MORE: Sex Grooming Gangs in UK: Society Protects Perpetrators, Not Victims – Author