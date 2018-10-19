UK Grooming Gang Handed Total Jail Time of 221 Years for Abusing Girls

The high profile case has barely left the headlines over the past year, especially since former English Defence League Cheif, Tommy Robinson, was arrested for filming one of its trials. Now, after reporting restrictions have been lifted, the details become clearer for the first time.

Sixteen men have been jailed for a total of 221 years over forming a grooming gang that had sexually abused 15 girls in and around Huddersfield, England.

Three trials held at Leeds Crown Court this year heard how 15 victims were groomed and raped in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, between 2004 and 2011.

Interesting there is no mention of nationality of the convicted, but Tommy Robinson (who I have no time for) gets mentioned. PC bollocks at its best #skynews #Huddersfield #TommyRobinson #groominggangs https://t.co/rmbZgPITmD — Mark Simpson (@realmarksimpson) October 19, 2018

The victims were between the ages of 11 and 17 when, according to reports, they were "deliberately targeted" by the men. The girls were allegedly duped into relationships with them, and subsequently pumped with drugs and alcohol, then threatened with physical violence to keep quiet.



The convictions can now be reported on for the first time after the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl, lifted reporting restrictions that were in place on a number of trials related to grooming gangs in the area.

I am of Indian origin & a Muslim



And I can vehemently incontrovertibly say that sick evil cretinous **** need to be castrated & tortured for the rest of their sick lives. Makes me sick to the core!



Don't tarnish us all with 'Asian' 'Muslim' tags#Huddersfield#groominggangs — Sully (@Sulsters_inc) October 19, 2018

So far out of the 20 men convicted of offenses, including bodily harm and rape, 16 have been sent to prison and the last four are awaiting their sentencing.

The gang's alleged leader, Amere Singh Dhaliwal, 35, has been jailed for life to serve a minimum of 18 years. The others received sentences of between five and 18 years.

Like any child abuser, I wish you the most unpleasant life imaginable. I feel sorry for your families, shame and torture they must be enduring is deeply sad, but nothing in comparison to the pain and a lifetime of suffering you inflicted on those children. #scum #Huddersfield pic.twitter.com/Ybldjqosbf — John Bohan (@johntbohan) October 19, 2018

Dhaliwal, a married farther-of-two, was reportedly told by Judge Geoffrey Marson, who handed down the sentence, that "the extent and gravity of your offending far exceeds anything which I have previously encountered."

"As cases of sexual abuse with which the courts have to deal, this case comes at the top of the scale. Children's lives have been ruined and families profoundly affected by seeing their children, over months and years, out of control, having been groomed by you and other members of your gang," he allegedly added.



In May 2018, the former leader of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson, was arrested for streaming a Facebook live during one of the trials. He was subsequently jailed for contempt of court but the conviction was dropped. He now, however, faces a new hearing for the same alleged breach.