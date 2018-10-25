Register
20:46 GMT +325 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (R), AKA Tommy Robinson, founder and former leader of the anti-Islam English Defence League (EDL), addresses supporters outside the Old Bailey, London's Central Criminal Court, in central London on October 23, 2018, after a case in which he is charged with contempt of court was referred to the attorney general.

    Researcher: Western Elites Cover Up Reality of Islam to Create 'Muslim Europe'

    © AFP 2018 / Chris J Ratcliffe
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Kit Klarenberg
    362

    The last time Peter McLoughlin spoke to Sputnik, the British public were reeling from the exposure of a historic paedophile ring in Telford, Shropshire, through which as many as 1,000 young local girls were groomed for sex by a 200-strong syndicate of British-Asian men over a period spanning decades.

    The scandal, which erupted in March, hardly came as a shock to Peter, and he was similarly unsurprised to learn local authorities — including the council and police — were well aware of the issue in the early 1990s but failed to act for fear of being labelled racist

    After all, four years earlier he'd authored Easy Meat, which delved into the issue of Islamic grooming gangs in forensic detail. His conclusions were stark — they're a nationwide epidemic, operating in almost every major town, and have been consciously covered up for decades. Perhaps predictably, his work was almost totally ignored by the mainstream — and while there's growing recognition of the phenomenon today, he believes the book will still be "years ahead" of public debate in decades to come.

    Nonetheless, Peter's own views on the subject have evolved since its publication. While previously he believed officials' blind eye to grooming gangs was simply motivated by stringent political correctness, now he concludes politicians, supported by the media, law enforcement and other state organs, have forged a conspiracy of silence obscuring all negative aspects of Islam, in support of the long-term goal of "total Islamisation" of the West.

    Anti-Islam groups have organized a protest in Dudley, England, opposing plans to build a new mosque in town and claiming that mosques in the United Kingdom are responsible for spreading extremist views, RT reports
    © Flickr/ Rude Cech
    Anti-Islam groups have organized a protest in Dudley, England, opposing plans to build a new mosque in town and claiming that mosques in the United Kingdom are responsible for spreading extremist views, RT reports
    "Political elites are deliberately importing Muslims to the West, so that by the end of the 21st century Europe will be Islamic. The best way to end democracy — the limited oligarchical facade of democracy we have now — is to ensure populations are prepared to sacrifice rights and freedoms in return for Sharia law. Globalists need a global culture, and Islam is the one culture that does not give in. If elites were honest about this objective, and the reality of Islam, it'd never happen — so there's a constant need for immense duplicity," Peter told Sputnik.

    No Maverick

    The case of Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary palpably demonstrates "the extent to which this deception is constructed", Peter believes.

    Jailed for five and a half years in March 2016 for inviting public support of Daesh*, a proscribed organization, in the 15 years prior the London-born Choudary had frequently made headlines for his extremist statements and activities. An avowed supporter of the global implementation of Sharia law, he helped recruit British-born Muslims to Osama Bin Laden's International Islamic Front in Chechnya, praised the perpetrators of the September 11 2001 terrorist attacks in the US and the July 7 2005 London underground bombings, called for the execution of the Pope in 2006, and co-founded Salafi Wahabi organization al-Muhajiroun — and much, much more.

    Anjem Choudary, right, a British Muslim social and political activist and spokesman for Islamist group, Islam4UK, speaks following prayers at the Central London Mosque in Regent's Park, London, Friday, April 3, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    Anjem Choudary, right, a British Muslim social and political activist and spokesman for Islamist group, Islam4UK, speaks following prayers at the Central London Mosque in Regent's Park, London, Friday, April 3, 2015.
    Throughout his time in the media spotlight, journalists and politicians alike repeatedly and vociferously denounced him as an aberrant "hate preacher", whose extreme interpretation of the Quran was anomalous, having little or no support among the UK's Muslim population. His release from prison on October 19 produced a flurry of similar statements — but Peter's take is rather different.

    "Choudary is not a maverick or an outlier. People who live in his adopted home of Walthamstow have told me whenever they see him on the street, he's mobbed by local Muslims, queuing up to shake his hand. Before his imprisonment, a production company made a documentary comparing Choudary and Tommy Robinson — Islamic extremists and anti-Islam activists being mirror images of one another is a common media trope — which featured footage of him receiving standing ovations in mosques, even ones he was supposedly banned from. Channel 4 purchased the documentary but it never aired, interestingly," Peter tells Sputnik.

    If true, it wouldn't be the first time the broadcaster helped suppress uncomfortable truths about Islam in Britain. In May 2004, the network produced a 'Dispatches' documentary — Edge of the City — dealing with Muslim grooming gangs in Bradford, northern England. 

    The project was the culmination of an almost decade-long inquiry by director Anna Hall — she'd been contacted by the city's Barnardo's branch in October 1996, with a view to producing a film warning children and parents about a pattern of child sexual exploitation in the area, in which local Asian men were targeting girls aged-11 and up, giving them phones, and showering them with attention and affection — when they eventually had sex, the men would introduce their friends to the girls, and the girls would be coerced into sleeping with them too.

    "Everybody wanted to pretend it wasn't happening. All anyone seemed concerned about was the risk of a race riot if we mentioned it," Hall has said.

    Police officers stand guard as members of the English Defence League (EDL) demonstrate on Bridge Street in Bradford city centre, west Yorkshire, on October 12, 2013.
    © AFP 2018 / Lindsey Parnaby
    Police officers stand guard as members of the English Defence League (EDL) demonstrate on Bridge Street in Bradford city centre, west Yorkshire, on October 12, 2013.

    However, on the eve of broadcast, Bradford council pressured Channel 4 into cancelling the program, on the basis it could impact the result of the impending local elections in Bradford, and potentially produce skirmishes between local youths, split along racial lines, which had engulfed the city three years prior.

    "That a national broadcaster crumpled so easily to political pressure, and allowed a very important factual program to go unshown because it could've influenced the outcome of an election beggars belief. It's a clear demonstration the UK political establishment do not want citizens' voting behavior to be influenced by facts and evidence — and the determination of the authorities to obscure facts from public view," Peter told Sputnik.

    With Contempt

    The jailing of Tommy Robinson in May represented another clear demonstration of authorities' determination to obscure facts from public view, Peter suggests.

    Robinson was convicted of contempt of court after livestreaming outside Leeds Crown Court during the trial of an Asian grooming gang based in Huddersfield, in breach of stringent reporting restrictions imposed by the judge, receiving a 13-month sentence for publishing information that could prejudice an ongoing trial.

    "Muslim grooming gangs have been operating in the UK since the 1970s at least, but 85 percent of trials haven't been reported by the media — and when they are, journalists typically dismiss their ethnic element. Tommy refused to play their game and keep the perpetrators' race concealed, and got punished for it — it's perfectly clear what was done to him was absolutely draconian and not in keeping with past cases. He's the first journalist to be jailed for contempt of court in 60 years," Peter suggests.

    Far right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who goes by the name Tommy Robinson, speaks to supporters as he arrives to face contempt of court charges at the Old Bailey in London, Britain, October 23, 2018
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Far right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who goes by the name Tommy Robinson, speaks to supporters as he arrives to face contempt of court charges at the Old Bailey in London, Britain, October 23, 2018
    In response, Robinson's supporters held many sizeable rallies demanding his release — an online petition to that effect quickly received over 500,000 signatures from individuals the world over. He lodged an appeal, claiming he hadn't admitted the charges or been given a chance to apologize, and that his initial contempt trial was flawed, with the details of the charge not made clear.

    His arguments found a sympathetic audience in the appellate court, which ruled in August a new hearing of the case should be convened, and released Robinson on bail pending the new hearing. The appellate court agreed to hear his appeal even though the appeal was launched outside the 28-day time limit for challenging convictions, on the basis he'd been held in "effective solitary confinement", making it difficult for him to confer with his lawyers.

    Although he welcomes Robinson's release, Peter sees "no hope" for Britain, an "unarmed" country home to "the most cowardly middle class in the Western world" — while he suspects members of the public will resort to "vigilante justice" in lieu of state protection in years to come, it'll be too late. All one can do now, he says, is "document the country's ongoing decline".

    "Ultimately, Islam is a religious and political ideology committed to warfare, subjugation and absolute intolerance of non-Muslims, and that this is a controversial opinion now is an indication of how effective the elite's cover-up has been — for centuries, this was widely accepted. There's a statue of Richard the Lionheart outside parliament — he was a central Christian commander during the Third Crusade, battling Muslim attempts to absorb the whole of Europe. It'll probably be taken down for being ‘Islamophobic' in years to come. Similarly, Gordon of Khartoum, who fought Islamic groups — similar to the modern Daesh — trying to enslave Africans in Sudan, used to be a British folk hero. Now, I'd bet the vast majority of UK citizens have no idea who he is," Peter despairingly concludes.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    *terrorist organization banned in Russia

    Related:

    UK Grooming Gang Handed Total Jail Time of 221 Years for Abusing Girls
    Sex Grooming Gangs in UK: Society Protects Perpetrators, Not Victims – Author
    UK Police Increase Security for MP Who Spoke Out About Pakistani Grooming Gangs
    EXCLUSIVE: How UK Authorities Cover Up Child Abuse by Muslim Grooming Gangs
    Tags:
    islamification, islamisation, grooming gangs, Sharia law, Islam, islamic extremism, English Defence League, Tommy Robinson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Putting the ‘S’ in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Putting the 'S' in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse