Helicopter of Leicester City Football Club Owner Crashes Near Stadium - Reports

Leicester police said that they have responded to an incident near the club's King Power Stadium and that emergency services were also at the scene.

It was not immediately known whether Leicester City football club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was aboard the aircraft which reportedly spiralled out of control moments after it took off from the stadium, Sky News reported.

Video footage shows the current scene at the King Power Stadium in #Leicester after the helicopter of the club's owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed outside. Pictures from Josh Marshall. pic.twitter.com/MinXYmWgNJ — ITV News Central (@ITVCentral) 27 октября 2018 г.

The Leicester City owner's helicopter has crashed in a car park outside the club's ground shortly after taking off after a match. It is not known if Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was in the helicopter at the time…. #LeicesterCity #Kingpowerstadium #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/uvyB9KF9cK — Fzc77 (@fzc22) 27 октября 2018 г.

Vichai reportedly bought the club in 2010. Leicester had played a league match at home against West Ham United earlier on Saturday, drawing 1-1.

WATCH Mexican Navy Helicopter Lose Control, Crash Into Sea

​DETAILS TO FOLLOW