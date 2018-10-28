Helicopter of Leicester City Football Club Owner Crashes Near Stadium - Reports

It was not immediately known whether Leicester City football club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was aboard the aircraft which reportedly spiralled out of control moments after it took off from the stadium, Sky News reported.
Vichai reportedly bought the club in 2010. Leicester had played a league match at home against West Ham United earlier on Saturday, drawing 1-1.
