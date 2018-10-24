UK Defense Secretary Berated for Breaking Parliament Photo Ban for Pic of PM May

It seems that Gavin Williamson's zeal for taking Instagram photos runs counter to Britain's parliamentary rules on photography, which stipulate that staff and visitors are only allowed to take photos and videos in a handful of locations.

The UK's parliamentary authorities have berated the country's Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson for posting a photo of Prime Minister Theresa May on Instagram while attending a gathering of the House of Commons chamber, according to The Independent.

The photo, featuring a caption "The @theresamay making her statement to the House of Commons" was posted by Williamson from the government frontbench.

Gavin Williamson keeps flouting the Commons ban on photography and you wonder if someone will tell him to “go away and shut up”. pic.twitter.com/cGD1Mms3QT — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) 22 октября 2018 г.

The move immediately prompted British writer and journalist George Eaton to post a tweet in which he said, in particular, that Williamson "keeps flouting the Commons ban on photography."

The House of Commons press office wrote in response that "photography is not generally permitted in the House of Commons Chamber, and where it is seen or reported to be happening the individual in question will be asked to stop and reminded of the rules…"

Williamson is known for posting what The Independent described as "unusual" Instagram photos, including one of a garden incinerator and another of him standing next to a cow.