President Putin to Hold Meeting With Trump in Paris on November 11 - Aide

Earlier in the day, US National Security Adviser Bolton told Vladimir Putin that US President Donald Trump would like to meet with Putin on the sidelines of the upcoming international meeting in Paris.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold fully-fledged talks with US President Donald Trump on November 11 during his upcoming trip to Paris, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Tuesday.

"During the consultations between [US National Security Adviser John] Bolton with representatives of our foreign policy and military-political team, a preliminary agreement was reached on the possibility of a contact between two presidents in Paris at the events in connection with the centenary of the First World War, and our president confirmed this agreement during his conversation with Bolton," Ushakov told reporters.

READ MORE: US National Security Adviser Bolton Holds Presser Following Meeting With Putin

Ushakov added that the meeting had been scheduled for November 11 and it would be fully-fledged event.

"It will be well-prepared," the official stressed.

Ushakov further noted that Moscow hopes that Trump will receive Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev at the White House during his visit to the US.

The aide's comments come following the meeting between Putin and Bolton during which Putin said that it would be useful to continue the dialogue with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

In addition, the officials discussed the possibility of exchanging views on strategic issues and disarmament.