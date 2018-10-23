Register
    US National Security Adviser John Bolton

    US National Security Adviser Bolton Holds Presser Following Meeting With Putin

    © Sputnik / Aleksei Nikolsky
    Russia
    1129

    US National Security Adviser John Bolton is holding a press conference following the meetings with Russian Security Council Head Nikolai Patrushev and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    "We discussed our continuing concern with Russian meddling in elections, and why it was particularly harmful to Russian-American relations, without producing anything for them in return. And we had lengthy conversations about arms control issues, the new strategic landscape and the president's decision on the INF treaty," Bolton told reporters after his meeting with Putin.

    June 27, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Assistant to the US President for National Security Affairs John Bolton, right, during a meeting in the Kremlin
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Putin to Bolton: Russia Surprised With Unfriendly US Moves
    Speaking at the press conference, John Bolton said that the US hadn't made any decision yet on new anti-Russian sanctions over chemical weapons use accusations.

    The senior official also noted that though there were no facts proving Russia's alleged meddling in the US elections, the situation created distrust.

    On INF Treaty

    According to Bolton, the US was a long way from a final decision on the deployment of the US missiles in Europe, following the country's withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

    READ MORE: Neocons Pulling Trump's Strings to Axe Reagan's INF Treaty — Ex-US Official

    At the same time, the official noted that the US has been discussing the possibility of a modified INF treaty with Russian partners since 2004, but it's still impossible to implement these ideas yet.

    On Talks With Russian Officials

    Speaking about the meeting with Vladimir Putin, Bolton said that they avoided mutual accusations and opted for a serious and thorough discussion.

    Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev (second from right) and US National Security Adviser John Bolton during a meeting in Moscow.
    © Sputnik / Press Service of the Office of the Russian Security Council
    Patrushev Meets With Bolton, Discuss INF Treaty Amid US Plans to Exit It
    During the visit to Moscow, the US senior official has discussed a variety of issues, including the relations between the two countries, the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)and the Open Skies Treaty as well as the summit between Trump and Putin in Helsinki.

    During talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bolton said that Donald Trump would like to meet with him on the sidelines of the upcoming international meeting in Paris.

    In addition, both sides voiced a number of initiatives, the implementation of which could contribute to creating an atmosphere of trust and strengthening cooperation between Moscow and Washington.

     

