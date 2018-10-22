Register
    Andrea Nahles German Minister of Labor and Social Affairs arrives for thecabinet meeting of the German government after Sunday's general elections at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017

    SPD Chair Calls for Revising German-Saudi Relations Over Khashoggi’s Death

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Chair of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) Andrea Nahles called on the German government to revise relations with Saudi Arabia over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

    On Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the arms exports to Saudi Arabia were impossible over the death of Khashoggi.

    “Saudi Arabia confirmed the fact of the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi as well as detained, or dismissed several officials involved in the incident. After such an unthinkable incident, it is necessary to completely revise the relations with Saudi Arabia,” Nahles told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.

    Like Merkel, Nahles also said that the death of Khashoggi would have “significant consequences” for the arms deliveries to Saudi Arabia.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Merkel: Berlin May Halt Weapon Sales to Riyadh Over Khashoggi’s Death

    READ MORE: Saudi FM: Khashoggi Killing 'Terrible Mistake', Crown Prince Was Not Aware

    Khashoggi, who has been working for The Washington Post newspaper as a columnist and known for his criticism of Saudi authorities, went missing in Istanbul on October 2 after he entered the Saudi consulate and never came out. The incident caused an outcry in Turkey as well as many Western countries.

    After denying any knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts for two weeks, Saudi Arabia admitted on Friday that the journalist died in a fight inside its consulate. Riyadh also said that 18 people had been arrested over their involvement in the incident. Turkey is conducting a separate investigation into the journalist's death.

    Tags:
    Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Jamal Khashoggi, Andrea Nahles, Saudi Arabia, Germany
