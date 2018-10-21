Saudi FM: Riyadh Doesn't Know How Khashoggi Was Killed, Where His Body is

Saudi Foreign Minister Abdel al-Jubeir has expressed his condolences to Jamal Khashoggi's family, saying it was a "tremendous mistake" and emphasizing that Crown Prince Salman was "not aware" of what happened.
Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, the foreign minister said that the Khashoggi incident was "an abberation," and said that Riyadh does not know exactly how Khashoggi was killed or where his body is. He promised to continue putting out information about the case as soon as it becomes available.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
