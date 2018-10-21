Saudi FM: Riyadh Doesn't Know How Khashoggi Was Killed, Where His Body is

Earlier, President Trump and officials from the UK, France and Germany expressed doubts regarding the Saudi investigation's preliminary findings regarding the Saudi journalist's death, which suggested he was killed as a result of a fistfight at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Foreign Minister Abdel al-Jubeir has expressed his condolences to Jamal Khashoggi's family, saying it was a "tremendous mistake" and emphasizing that Crown Prince Salman was "not aware" of what happened.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, the foreign minister said that the Khashoggi incident was "an abberation," and said that Riyadh does not know exactly how Khashoggi was killed or where his body is. He promised to continue putting out information about the case as soon as it becomes available.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW