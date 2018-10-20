EU Insists on Investigation of Khashoggi's Case, EU Foreign Policy Chief Says

The European Union is calling for a thorough, credible and transparent investigation on the case of the death of Jamal Khashoggi, said Federica Mogherini, the EU Foreign Policy Chief, on Saturday.

"The emerging circumstances of Jamal Khashoggi's death are deeply troubling, including the shocking violation of the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations," Mogherini said in a statement.

"Therefore the European Union, like its partners, insists on the need for continued thorough, credible and transparent investigation, shedding proper clarity on the circumstances of the killing and ensuring full accountability of all those responsible for it," she said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, went missing on October 2. He was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where he went to receive papers he needed to remarry. Later, the Saudi authorities announced that a preliminary investigation had revealed that Khashoggi was dead.

The authorities said 18 Saudi nationals had been detained in relation with the matter, and intelligence chief Ahmad Assiri and senior aide to the Saudi crown prince Saud al-Qahtani had been sacked over the incident.