Register
21:13 GMT +320 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Jamal Khashoggi

    Khashoggi Case Will Reach Court When All Requirements Are Met - Saudi Minister

    © AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    103

    Saudi authorities announced that Jamal Khashoggi had died in a fight in the Saudi consular premises in the Turkish capital. The investigation into the case is currently underway.

    The Khashoggi case happened on a territory under the Saudi sovereignty, and will reach courts when all requirements are met, Saudi Arabia's justice minister said in a statement issued by state news agency SPA on Saturday.

    Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Sheikh Dr. Waleed bin Mohammad al-Samaani underscored that the judiciary enjoys full independence in the Khashoggi case, pointing out the case will take its regular course in Saudi Arabia.

    Al-Samaani said that the directives given by Saudi King Salman in the wake of the tragic incident, are fully in line with the state's approach.

    "We, as Saudi citizens, are proud and proud of our people, who have spared no effort in caring for the homeland and the citizens of this blessed country," he was quoted by Al Arabiya as saying.

    Separately, he stressed that the Saudi judicial branch was founded on the principles of Islamic law and the values of justice upon which the kingdom of Saudi Arabia was built, "bearing in mind the application of the provisions of the Shariah which enjoins the implementation of justice and the realization of the right and the establishment of the values of justice."

    The death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was confirmed by Saudi Prosecutor General Saud bin Abdullah Muajab after several weeks of speculation and reports that he could have been killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

    In this file photo taken on December 15, 2014, general manager of Alarab TV, Jamal Khashoggi, looks on during a press conference in the Bahraini capital Manama.
    © AFP 2018 / MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH
    'I Don't See Myself as Opposition': Jamal Khashoggi's Secret Interview Released as His Death Confirmed

    While the investigation is still underway, Saudi authorities announced that he had died in a fight with people who met him in the consular premises. They said 18 Saudi nationals had been detained, and "all those involved in this case will be held accountable and will be brought to justice," the prosecutor general underscored.

    Intelligence chief Ahmad Assiri and a number of other officials, including senior aide to the Saudi crown prince Saud al-Qahtani,  were sacked amid the probe into the journalist's disappearance.

    "King Salman directs formation of ministerial committee to restructure the presidency of the general intelligence," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

    READ MORE: Mideast States Voice Support for Saudi Arabia Over Khashoggi Case

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks the other day with Saudi King Salman, and the two agreed to continue cooperation in the probe. In the meantime, the Saudi consulate staffers testified to prosecutors as part of the investigation into the journalist's death, while Turkish police and prosecutors conducted searches in both the consulate premises and the consul's residence in Istanbul.

    Tags:
    Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse