18:14 GMT +316 October 2018
    Guards in London

    'Heading for Totalitarian State': UK Anti-Hate Crime Plan Stirs Adverse Reaction

    Europe
    Upon the release of latest hate crime statistics in England and Wales, both the ruling Conservative party in Britain and its opposition - although differently - reacted to the reported surge in criminal activity.

    While the Tories rushed to update their Hate Crime Action Plan — championed by the Home Secretary Sajid Javid and a number of MPs — with promises of administrative and educational measures, the Labour Party pointed to the slashed police budget under Tory austerity policies in the last decade.

    The government also vowed to consider whether there should be additional protected characteristics, such as sex, age and alternative lifestyles such as the goth subculture — which caused ambivalent response online.

    Currently, the common definition of a hate crime, agreed in 2007, still stands.

    Hate crime is defined as "any criminal offence which is perceived, by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by hostility or prejudice towards someone based on a personal characteristic."

    The Home Office identifies "five centrally monitored strands of hate crime": race or ethnicity, religion or beliefs, sexual orientation, disability and transgender identity.

    The UK Independence Party has pledged to "scrap the Crown Prosecution Service's guidelines on hate crime," branding them as "purely subjective." UKIP posted the announcement on its Twitter page on Tuesday, arguing all "victims of crime should all be treated equally, irrespective of the motives of the criminal."

    Hate Crime in Numbers

    A statistical bulletin released by the UK Home Office on Tuesday, revealed a surge in hate crime offenses in England and Wales.

    The latest figures indicated an upward trend in various types of hate crime.

    In 2017/18, there were 94,098 hate crime offences recorded by the police in England and Wales, an increase of 17% compared with the previous year

    The increase is explained by the Home Office via the prism of improved police recording of crime, nation-wide political events and threat to national security.

    The June 2016 referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union was used as an example. Following the vote to leave the EU, Britain saw some of its residents get more vocal about their attitudes towards immigrants and immigration into the UK.

    The Home Office data showed "a rise in racially or religiously aggravated offences during the EU Referendum campaign, from April 2016, to a peak in offences after the result, in July 2016."

    Another trigger of hate crime activity in Britain was the terrorist attacks in 2017.

    Last year, Britain suffered a number of terror attacks, including the Westminster attack in March, Manchester arena bombing in May, London Bridge and Borough Market attack in June and Parson Green explosion in September.

    The Home Office data recorded an apparent increase in racially or religiously aggravated offences in March 2017 following the Westminster Bridge attack and a sharp increase in hate crime in June 2017 following terrorist attacks in May and June. 

