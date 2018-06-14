Register
17:20 GMT +314 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A composite of four undated images issued Wednesday Aug.2, 2017, by Britain's West-Midlands Police, showing left to right: Tahir Aziz, Naweed Ali, Mohibur Rahman and Khobaib Hussain who have been found guilty of preparing terrorist acts, following a partly-secret trial at the Old Bailey in London Wednesday Aug. 2, 2017.

    UK Terror Arrests Up by 17%, Highest Number of Terrorist Prisoners Since 2009

    © AP Photo / West Midlands Police
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Police, together with the security services, are determined to make the UK as hostile an environment for terrorists as possible, according to the head of Counter Terrorism Policing in Britain, who commented on fresh policing stats.

    The number of arrests by anti-terror officers in the UK has risen by 17 percent in 2018. The UK Home office released the figures revealing in the year to March 2018, 441 arrests were made, compared to 378 in the preceding year,

    In 2017, Britain suffered a number of terror attacks, including the Westminster attack in March, Manchester arena bombing in May, London Bridge and Borough Market attack in June and Parson Green explosion in September.

    Armed police officers patrol outside Westminster underground station the morning after an attack in London, Britain, March 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Darren Staples
    Armed police officers patrol outside Westminster underground station the morning after an attack in London, Britain, March 23, 2017.

    The arrest figures include:

     

    • 23 arrests in connection with the Manchester Arena terrorist attack (22 May 2017)
    • 21 arrests in connection with the London Bridge attack (3 June 2017)
    • 1 arrest in connection with the Finsbury Park Mosque attack (19 June 2017)
    • 7 arrests in connection with the Parsons Green attack (15 September 2017)

     

    "With the terrorist attacks of 2017 we saw a genuine step-change in momentum. As a result, our operational activity increased to meet the new and emerging threats we now face. A year on and our activity continues to be at unprecedented levels; shown, not least, by the fact that, in the past year, working together with the security services we have stopped an average of one terrorist attack every month. Police, together with the security services, are determined to make the UK as hostile an environment for terrorists as possible," Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, head of Counter Terrorism Policing in the UK said.

    The Home Office data also includes cases of "disruption' arrests" when individual are detained on suspicion of being "linked to terrorist activity, but may be arrested for other criminal matters, such as fraud, robbery or drugs offences."

    On June 4, the new UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid announced that the names of UK citizens linked to terrorism will be shared by the national intelligence service with local authorities across the country.

    Terrorism
    CC0
    EXCLUSIVE: How Extremism Slips In and Out of British Prisons & Through Cracks of Gov't Anti-Radicalization Policies

    Around 500 live operations involving 3,000 "subjects of interest" are currently taking place in Britain, while 20,000 people have previously been investigated for terror-related cases and could still pose a threat, Mr. Javid said.

    READ MORE: New UK Anti-Terror Pilots: Sharing Data of 20,000 'Close Subjects of Interest'

    The Home Office statistical bulletin also revealed that as at 31 March 2018, there were 228 persons in custody for terrorism-related offences, an increase of 27% on the 180 persons in 2017.

    The surge is part of the trend seen in the last few years. Since the data collection began in 2009, this was the highest number of persons in custody for terrorism-related offences, the report says.

    The counter-terrorism policing chief has also pointed out that there is no typical profile of a terrorist.

    "The recent conviction of a young girl who, along with her mother and sister, were planning terrorist attacks on the streets of London, is a stark demonstration of the breadth of threat we're having to deal with," Neil Basu said in a statement.

    Safaa Boular, 18, turned to terror after her plan to travel to Syria and marry a Daesh fighter was thwarted
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Daesh Increasingly Recruiting From Younger Age Range - Scholar on UK Terror Plot

    The policing authorities have a busy summer ahead. Mr. Basu noted that with the World Cup kicking off on June 14, as well as other sporting and music events, "it's vital that members of the public remain vigilant in all situations."

    According to the MI5 Security Service, the current threat level for international terrorism in the UK is SEVERE.  

    Related:

    Daesh Increasingly Recruiting From Younger Age Range - Scholar on UK Terror Plot
    New UK Anti-Terror Pilots: Sharing Data of 20,000 'Close Subjects of Interest'
    Armed Officers is 'Something Brits Will Have to Get Used to' - Specialist
    Tags:
    terrorism, arrest, police, security, Metropolitan Police, UK Home Office, MI5, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse