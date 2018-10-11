Catalan Parliament Passes Resolution to Abolish Monarchy in Spain

In particular, the resolution condemns the position of King Felipe VI of Spain during the Catalan independence crisis and his address to the nation on October 3 last year, which "justified violence" at polling stations during the referendum.
On October 1, 2017, Catalonia held an independence vote, which resulted in over 90 percent of those who voted backing the region's autonomy. Madrid objected to the referendum and refused to recognize its results.
In late October, Madrid imposed direct rule over Catalonia and dissolved the regional parliament, after the Catalan government proclaimed the region's independence.
