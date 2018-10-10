Register
20:45 GMT +310 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A combination of pictures created in London on April 18, 2017 shows British Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Theresa May (L) speaking at a press conference during a European Summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels on March 9, 2017 and Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (R) speaking on the fourth day of the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool, north west England on September 28, 2016.

    War of Words: Corbyn, May Lock Horns Over UK Austerity during PMQs

    © AFP 2018 / John Thys, Paul Ellis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    British prime minister Theresa May and UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn locked horns in a contest of words on Wednesday over nationwide austerity, with accusations over beleaguered sectors of the UK's economy facing further cuts and severe funding shortages.

    Speaking for the first time since both Conservative and Labour parties held annual conferences in late September, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn grilled UK prime minister Theresa May during parliamentary questions (PMQs) on the state austerity throughout the UK.

    The battle came a week after Theresa May announced an end to austerity and "better days ahead" at her keynote speech October 3. 

    Corbin started by condemning the state of mental health funding in the UK, which he stated was "way off from where it needed to be." 

    He also mentioned that the Royal College of Psychiatrists found that mental health trusts had lower incomes than 6 years ago and that children were being sent "as far as 300 miles away" for urgent treatment.  

    "It needs urgent action now," Corbyn stated, segueing into rising crime statistics caused by over layoffs to over 21,000 police officers and 7,000 police community support officers (PSCO).  

    Corbyn sternly asked: "When will austerity be over for the police?" 

    READ MORE: Sellouts: Why is the UK Giving the Private Sector More Control Over Foreign Aid? 

    May replied that long-term NHS plans from Conservatives would return £394 million to the NHS every week. "If [Corbyn] is so concerned about funding for policing, why did the Labour party oppose that extra money," she retorted. 

    Corbyn hit back, reminding the prime minister that officers were "currently taking the government to court for failing to implement the decision from the Independent Pay Review body," adding that Britain's "dedicated police officers and PSO's deserve better." 

    He also questioned the current administration's transparency, stating that the "education secretary has been rebuked four times by the statistics' watchdog" for making false claims about education funding. 

    Corbyn asked: "I know that the Prime Minister is a stickler for accuracy, so given her commitment to ending austerity, can she confirm that austerity now is over for all teachers who will receive the independently-recommended 3.5 percent pay rise?" 

    May answered that the Conservative government had given police officers the highest consolidated pay award since 2010, after former Labour PM Gordon Brown had left office, adding that "school funding this year is at a record high with the extra £1.3 billion we've put in this year and next."  

    "I recognize the pressures that schools are under," May responded, highlighting "we now see 1.9 million children in good and outstanding students" compared to 2010 partly due to reforms in education "which the Labour party would abolish". 

    Slamming May's response, Corbyn replied that "over half of teachers are getting another real-terms pay cut next year" and had been subjected to eight years of pay freezes, with the government failing "to reach recruitment targets". 

    READ MORE: Universal Credit 'Managed Migration' Causing Spike in Food Bank Use — Report 

    Corbyn later cited National Audit Office (NAO) statistics indicating central government funding had been cut 49 percent and additional funding for councils would be cut a further £1.3 billion.  

    Corbyn quoted a Northamptonshire MP stating his council "couldn't cope with the level of cuts" and a Somerset MP saying that "We are abandoned. There are no solutions coming," both whom are Conservatives. 

    Corbyn chided again: "Will the prime minister listen to her own council leaders and end austerity as she promised last week?" 

    May responded that Conservatives had provided English councils with £200 billion in community services funding from 2015 to 2020, with £1.3 over the next two years and an additional £9.6 billion pounds of dedicated funding.  

    READ MORE: Treasury Minister Wrongly Denies UK Government’s Council Austerity Plan

    "Yes, we've had to make tough decisions," she said while blaming the previous Labour government for the state of the public finances and the economy. "Good times are ahead under a Conservative government." 

    However, Corbyn lambasted Theresa May even further, stating that Britain's poorest households would lose £745 per annum after cuts, citing an Equality and Human Rights' Commission report stating worsening rights for disabled persons, with eight years of austerity causing increasing poverty, homelessness and decreased funding for public services, wages and elderly care.  

    "The Prime Minister declared that she is ending austerity," Corbyn said, mentioning that without major changes, "Isn't the claim that austerity is over simply a great big Conservative con?"

    Related:

    Treasury Minister Wrongly Denies UK Government’s Council Austerity Plan
    'Tories Are Using Austerity to Divide and Rule' - Author
    Watchdog: Rise in Deaths Following Police Contact Caused by UK Austerity Policy
    Is Austerity Over? UK Government Agrees NHS Pay Deal With Unions
    Tags:
    parliamentary debate, UK Houses of Parliament, debates, British Labour Party, Conservative Party, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse