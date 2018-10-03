Register
    Conservative politician Liz Truss, who served as Environment Secretary under David Cameron, arrives at 10 Downing Street in central London on July 14, 2016 as cabinet appointments by new prime minister Theresa May are expected on her first full day in office

    Treasury Minister Wrongly Denies UK Government’s Council Austerity Plan

    Earlier, the Treasury minister insisted that the government was not set to make budget cuts to councils across Britain, saying, “We are not making cuts to local authorities”, insisting the new system will give councils “more revenue raising powers” and flexibility.

    Liz Truss, Chancellor Phillip Hammond’s deputy, has been branded “totally innumerate or inept” by an opposition politician for falsely denying the government’s planned cuts to local authorities.

    Warning that councils are on a “financial cliff edge”, the Labour Party’s local government spokesperson, Andrew Gwynne, slammed the Tories’ proposals, and Truss for creating confusion.

    READ MORE: Theresa May’s Gov't Trapped People Into Severe Poverty — UK Political Activist

    “This shows she’s either totally innumerate or completely inept. Councils of all political persuasions are edging towards the financial cliff edge, and it’s a Tory Council, Northamptonshire, that’s the first to go bump on their watch, with others not far behind,” Gwynne said on Wednesday. 

    The Union Flag flies near the Houses of Parliament the day before a general election in central London, Britain June 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    UK Fiscal Deficit Widens in June Sparking Fears That Austerity is Failing
    Continuing, the opposition figure said, “The facts are this: Over half the Government grant to councils has been slashed since 2010. This is forcing very real cuts to the vital local public services we all rely on.”

    Last week, Lord Porter, Tory chairman of the Local Government Association (LGA), also warned that many councils are financially struggling, urging the government to address the issue at the Tory Party conference in Birmingham.

    He stressed that their financial woes are hurting their ability to provide core public services, such as road maintenance, in addition to preventing them from offering the elderly a “dignified level of care” in some circumstances.

    At a meeting on Tuesday evening, Paul Najsarek, Chief Executive of Ealing Council, said their budget has been slashed by 64 percent since 2010, adding that all UK councils will stop receiving any form of government grant by 2020.

    READ MORE: 'Tories Are Using Austerity to Divide and Rule' — Author

