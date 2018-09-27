Man in Court After Running Onto Runway to Catch Ryanair Flight at Dublin Airport

You're running through the airport the departure gate is in the distance, your heart is beating in your mouth and you can see the aircraft on the runway - it's almost in touching distance - you'll do anything to catch that flight.

The passenger, Patrick Kehoe, 23 from Wexford appeared in court accused of criminal damage to a magnetic door at Dublin Airport after making a dash for the runway and flag down his missed flight with budget airline Ryanair.

The man in his 20s was arrested at Dublin airport after sprinting out of the terminal towards a plane and shouting at the pilot of the moving plane to stop, he had to be pinned down by security staff.

A man chasing a plane at @DublinAirport was stopped by police and arrested.https://t.co/JLEmsPi1Mu — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 27, 2018

"He was banging on the window to try to get the aircraft to wait and he then broke through a door and made his way onto the apron, trying to flag the aircraft down," an airport spokesman said in a statement.

The flight en route to Amsterdam left 21 minutes after schedule. "A male and female passenger were late for a Ryanair flight to Amsterdam this morning and arrived at the boarding gate after the flight had closed," a statement from the airport said. "They were engaging with Ryanair staff at the gate and the male passenger was becoming agitated."

"He was initially restrained by Ryanair staff on the apron and airport police, who had already been contacted, arrived on the scene almost immediately and arrested him," the statement said.

The would-be holidaymaker was taken through to airport security and handed to Irish police.

The young Wexford man charged after this morning's incident at Dublin Airport dashed past news photographers and dropped his trousers and mooned at them after he was let out on bail by Dublin District Court https://t.co/0oi1LkHMWA — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) September 27, 2018

"Police at Dublin Airport detained an individual who breached security at the boarding gate, which had already closed. This is now a matter for local police," Ryanair said in a statement.

The judge granted passenger, Patrick Kehoe bail and ordered him to appear again on 8 November.