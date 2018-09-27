His Royal Hellraisers: Prince Harry and Meghan Spend Boozy Weekend in Amsterdam

In May, Meghan Markle became Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex - but her monarchic title has evidently done little to dampen her appetite for decadence, as over the weekend of September 22/23 she and her regal husband jetted to Amsterdam for the lavish launch of Soho House’s latest premises.

The imperial couple arrived in the Dutch capital for the launch of private member's club Soho House's latest venue, where they were joined by many other big names, including comedian Michael Macintyre, DJ Nick Grimshaw, model Lily Cole, singer Ella Eyre and presenter Richard Bacon, actors Douglas Booth and Eddie Redmayne, and Prince Harry's former love interest Jenna Coleman.

Grime star Tinie Tempah treated guests to an impromptu performance, while indulgent and exotic treats — such as lobster spaghetti and tiramisu — regularly circulated. Meghan was said to have supped red wine, while renowned party animal Prince Harry stuck to vodka cocktails. No pictures of the couple have emerged however, as the members club has a strict no photography policy.

The next day, attendees had the opportunity to eradicate any hangovers they may have acquired with an extravagant Sunday brunch — Meghan is reported to have stuck to fruit and granola — and enjoyed pampering treatments from the venue's resident Cowshed spa.

Soho House has played a significant role in the royal couple's relationship — the pair were first introduced in the chain's London branch, and many of their initial dates were subsequently convened there. The pair are both paid up members of the club, and frequently attend Soho Farmhouse, the club's country outpost situated nearby their rented Gloucestershire cottage.

No Sex Please

Soho House was established in 1995 for individuals in the creative sector — it now has 22 outlets the world over, including Barcelona, Berlin, Hollywood, Malibu and Toronto.

Its latest outpost in Amsterdam is located in a former shipping headquarters on Amsterdam's Singel canal. Guests at the launch were provided a boat trip down the city's extensive canal system — and a guided tour of the infamous red light district, which Meghan and Harry are said to have passed on.

The Amsterdam venue has a rooftop pool, 79 bedrooms, a restaurant, spa and yoga studio, while retaining the building's original 1930s art deco features.

The engagement comes shortly before the couple prepare to travel again for their first joint royal tour, which will see them visit Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga from 16 October.

His Royal Hellraiser

Media coverage of the appearance made no mention of another occasion Prince Harry's partying made headlines. In January 2005, the potential future monarch made headlines when photographs depicting him in Nazi fatigues, replete with swastika, at a private party surfaced.

The then-20-year-old was sharply criticized by many, including the Israeli foreign minister and survivors of the concentration camps.

PRIVATE EYE: Harry comforts Queen in Nazi row pic.twitter.com/IhWn0p1a2j — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 22, 2015

It was perhaps the most notorious in a long line of scandals to engulf the Prince, which included up to that time excessive drinking, cannabis smoking and fighting with photographers.