Register
15:11 GMT +327 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak with patrons at the Social Bite in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

    His Royal Hellraisers: Prince Harry and Meghan Spend Boozy Weekend in Amsterdam

    © AP Photo /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    In May, Meghan Markle became Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex - but her monarchic title has evidently done little to dampen her appetite for decadence, as over the weekend of September 22/23 she and her regal husband jetted to Amsterdam for the lavish launch of Soho House’s latest premises.

    The imperial couple arrived in the Dutch capital for the launch of private member's club Soho House's latest venue, where they were joined by many other big names, including comedian Michael Macintyre, DJ Nick Grimshaw, model Lily Cole, singer Ella Eyre and presenter Richard Bacon, actors Douglas Booth and Eddie Redmayne, and Prince Harry's former love interest Jenna Coleman.

    Grime star Tinie Tempah treated guests to an impromptu performance, while indulgent and exotic treats — such as lobster spaghetti and tiramisu — regularly circulated. Meghan was said to have supped red wine, while renowned party animal Prince Harry stuck to vodka cocktails. No pictures of the couple have emerged however, as the members club has a strict no photography policy.

    Meghan Markle waves as she leaves with Prince Harry after watching a hip hop opera performance by young people involved in the Full Effect programme at the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, England, Friday Dec. 1, 2017

    The next day, attendees had the opportunity to eradicate any hangovers they may have acquired with an extravagant Sunday brunch — Meghan is reported to have stuck to fruit and granola — and enjoyed pampering treatments from the venue's resident Cowshed spa.

    Soho House has played a significant role in the royal couple's relationship — the pair were first introduced in the chain's London branch, and many of their initial dates were subsequently convened there. The pair are both paid up members of the club, and frequently attend Soho Farmhouse, the club's country outpost situated nearby their rented Gloucestershire cottage.

    No Sex Please

    Soho House was established in 1995 for individuals in the creative sector — it now has 22 outlets the world over, including Barcelona, Berlin, Hollywood, Malibu and Toronto.

    Its latest outpost in Amsterdam is located in a former shipping headquarters on Amsterdam's Singel canal. Guests at the launch were provided a boat trip down the city's extensive canal system — and a guided tour of the infamous red light district, which Meghan and Harry are said to have passed on.

    The Amsterdam venue has a rooftop pool, 79 bedrooms, a restaurant, spa and yoga studio, while retaining the building's original 1930s art deco features.

    The engagement comes shortly before the couple prepare to travel again for their first joint royal tour, which will see them visit Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga from 16 October.

    His Royal Hellraiser

    Media coverage of the appearance made no mention of another occasion Prince Harry's partying made headlines. In January 2005, the potential future monarch made headlines when photographs depicting him in Nazi fatigues, replete with swastika, at a private party surfaced.

    The then-20-year-old was sharply criticized by many, including the Israeli foreign minister and survivors of the concentration camps.

    It was perhaps the most notorious in a long line of scandals to engulf the Prince, which included up to that time excessive drinking, cannabis smoking and fighting with photographers.

    Related:

    Prince Harry's 'Final Goodbye' Call With Ex Before Wedding Sets Twitter Alight
    Prince Harry's Wedding Reportedly Took Bite Out of PornHub Traffic
    'She Might Object': Prince Harry's 'Envy' Ex at Wedding Rocks Internet (PHOTOS)
    Happily Ever After: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pronounced Husband and Wife
    Tags:
    private club, royals, royal family, celebrity, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, United Kingdom, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Sexy is Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse