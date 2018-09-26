Brexit Deal a Piece of Cake for Labour Gov't as Time's Running Out - Corbyn

Leader of British opposition was loud and clear in his message to the party members on Wednesday. "As it stands, Labour will vote against the Chequers plan or whatever is left of it and oppose leaving the EU with no deal."

As the Labour party conference comes to a grand finale after 4 days of speeches and events, Jeremy Corbyn warned against the threats posed to the British economy by Theresa May's bad or no deal strategy.

"Companies are losing patience at the absence of any clarity from the government," he said.

While Labour respects the decision of British people in Brexit referendum, it will vote against the Chequers, or whatever is left of it, and oppose leaving with no deal, Corbyn told the audience.

"No one can respect the conduct of the British government since the vote took place," the Labour leader said.

Labour will back any deal brought back by Theresa May that includes a customs union and no hard border in Ireland, Corbyn said.

"If you can't make that deal, you need to make way for the party that can and will," he stressed.

On Monday, the party's finance spokesman John McDonnell said the party kept all options on the table, referring to the possibility of a second Brexit referendum — on the conditions of UK's exit from the bloc.

The next day, the Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer said that "remaining" in the European Union is still an option, pledging the party would vote against Prime Minister Theresa May's Chequers deal.

General Election

"Bring it on" has been the overall Labour party sentiment with regards to the possibility of a snap election. The UK PM Theresa May, however, has argued that "it would not be in the national interest to have an election."

During his speech on Wednesday, Jeremy Corbyn announced that if the Tory government fails to deliver of the Brexit negotiations, Labour will press for a general election.

The Labour leader is to meet with EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Thursday, a statement by Barnier's office said.

Anti-Semitism

In his party address Corbyn also touched upon the issue of anti-Semitism that has rocked Labour over the summer.

He promised to work with Jewish communities to eradicate antisemitism, both from our party and wide society.

"I say this to all the Jewish community: this party, this movement will always be implacable campaigners against anti-Semitism and racism in all its forms."

