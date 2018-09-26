Register
15:48 GMT +326 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers his keynote speech at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 26, 2016.

    Brexit Deal a Piece of Cake for Labour Gov't as Time's Running Out - Corbyn

    © REUTERS / Phil Noble
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Leader of British opposition was loud and clear in his message to the party members on Wednesday. "As it stands, Labour will vote against the Chequers plan or whatever is left of it and oppose leaving the EU with no deal."

    As the Labour party conference comes to a grand finale after 4 days of speeches and events, Jeremy Corbyn warned against the threats posed to the British economy by Theresa May's bad or no deal strategy. 

    "Companies are losing patience at the absence of any clarity from the government," he said. 

    While Labour respects the decision of British people in Brexit referendum, it will vote against the Chequers, or whatever is left of it, and oppose leaving with no deal, Corbyn told the audience.

    "No one can respect the conduct of the British government since the vote took place," the Labour leader said. 

    Labour will back any deal brought back by Theresa May that includes a customs union and no hard border in Ireland, Corbyn said. 

    "If you can't make that deal, you need to make way for the party that can and will," he stressed. 

    On Monday, the party's finance spokesman John McDonnell said the party kept all options on the table, referring to the possibility of a second Brexit referendum — on the conditions of UK's exit from the bloc.

    Brexit
    CC0
    Remaining in EU 'Still an Option': Labour Party to 'Vote Down' May's Brexit Plan
    The next day, the Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer said that "remaining" in the European Union is still an option, pledging the party would vote against Prime Minister Theresa May's Chequers deal.

    General Election

    "Bring it on" has been the overall Labour party sentiment with regards to the possibility of a snap election. The UK PM Theresa May, however, has argued that "it would not be in the national interest to have an election."

    During his speech on Wednesday, Jeremy Corbyn announced that if the Tory government fails to deliver of the Brexit negotiations, Labour will press for a general election.

    The Labour leader is to meet with EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Thursday, a statement by Barnier's office said.

    Anti-Semitism

    In his party address Corbyn also touched upon the issue of anti-Semitism that has rocked Labour over the summer. 

    He promised to work with Jewish communities to eradicate antisemitism, both from our party and wide society.

    "I say this to all the Jewish community: this party, this movement will always be implacable campaigners against anti-Semitism and racism in all its forms."

    READ MORE: Jeremy Corbyn Vows to 'Eradicate the Social Cancer of Anti-Semitism'

    Related:

    'Get Out of the Way, Tories': UK Opposition Determined to Secure Brexit
    Remaining in EU 'Still an Option': Labour Party to 'Vote Down' May's Brexit Plan
    Majority in UK Believe Corbyn Would Be 'Incompetent' for Brexit Talks - Poll
    Is Labour About to Commit Political Suicide Over a 2nd Brexit Referendum?
    Tags:
    Brexit, British Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Sexy is Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok