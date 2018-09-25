Remaining in EU 'Still an Option': Labour Party to 'Vote Down' May's Brexit Plan

"Division, chaos failure, the government has no credible plan for Brexit." Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer has told the Labour Party Conference.

Addressing party members Sir Keir Starmer didn't rule out a public vote on Britain's Brexit deal and said "remaining" in the European Union is still an option, pledging the party would vote against Prime Minister Theresa May's deal.

"If it doesn't meet our tests we will vote against her deal," Sir Keir Starmer said.

— Liam Holly (@LiamHollyHP) September 25, 2018

— Victorian Dad (@VictorianDad) September 25, 2018

Keir Starmer, Labour's shadow Brexit secretary carried out a series of media interviews ahead of his speech on Tuesday 25 September in which he refused to rule out Labour backing extending article 50 ahead of the conference vote. When asked by TalkRadio if he could guarantee that the UK would leave the EU on 20 March 2019 he said:

"It depends because we don't know when we're going to get a deal…I don't think at this stage anybody is talking about extending article 50 but if it has to be extended quite frankly it will be because of the collapsing failure of the discussions and the negotiations."

Responding to Keir Starmer's pre-conference interviews, Conservative chair Brandon Lewis released a statement:

"In the space of one morning, he has refused to rule out delaying Brexit, refused to confirm Labour would end freedom of movement, and opened a door to staying in the EU with a second referendum. Labour's promises on Brexit aren't worth the paper they're written on."

More than 100 Brexit motions have been proposed for debate which had to be condensed into one motion to put to a vote at conference.

The agreed words include: "If we cannot get a general election Labour must support all options remaining on the table, including campaigning for a public vote."

The motion also includes, "conference believes we need a relationship with the EU that guarantees full participation in the single market."

— Andrew Lewin (@Alewin7) September 25, 2018

The UK is due to leave the European Union on March 29, 2019 but if a referendum is to take place, Parliament has to agree to it first.

READ MORE: May Confirms Plans to Release Further Proposals on Northern Ireland Border

During his Labour party speech, Keir Starmer said he wanted a general election to "sweep away" the current UK government.

"If your party wants to tear itself apart, that's fine but you're not taking our country with you," he told delegates.