Register
17:00 GMT +324 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Labour Party's shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell speaks to party leader Jeremy Corbyn at the party's conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 24, 2018.

    'Get Out of the Way, Tories': UK Opposition Determined to Secure Brexit

    © REUTERS / Phil Noble
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11

    On the second day of the Labour conference in Liverpool, members of the biggest opposition party in Britain heard their finance spokesman say it is time to shift balance of power in the UK.

    The Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, John McDonnell, said that June 23 Brexit referendum was an anti-establishment vote. On the future of the negotiations and the second referendum — on the Brexit deal itself — Mr. McDonnell said:

    "I just say to the Tories, in the interests of our country get out of the way and let us get on with securing a way forward. A way forward that will protect our economy, our jobs and standards of living for our people. If they won't do that then, you know my preference, let's have a general election. We are keeping all the options for democratic engagement on the table. But look, I feel so strongly that these Tories should face the people. Face the people for the way they have recklessly put our country's future at risk over the last two years, more interested in fighting each other than fighting for this country."

    Labour and its leader have been criticized for dishonoring the vote of the British people in their willing to hold a second referendum.

    At the same time, public and political discontent has been building up at the failure of the Tory Cabinet to secure a divorce deal with their counterparts in Europe.

    READ MORE: 'It's Like the Suez Crisis': Ministers Warn Hard Brexit May Break Up UK

    Rumors of a potential snap election in Britain, given the PM Theresa May's inability to lock a deal with Brussels, have recently surfaced and were met by Labour with stern determination.

    "Yesterday the press reported the Tories were drawing up secret plans for a quick general election. So the message from this conference is bring it on. Whenever the general election comes, we are ready. Ready to campaign for victory, ready for Government, ready to build the future," John McDonnell told Labour MPs and supporters on Monday.

    'Game is Over'

    The Shadow Chancellor has also criticized the Conservative government for "8 heard years of austerity and economic failure" and laid out an economic plan to tackle the great "mess" left by the Tories.

    Labour would legislate a new scheme to give workers a share of company dividends that was dismissed by big business and would renationalize water, rail, energy and mail services within five years, he explained.

    "People have just had enough of being ripped off by privatization," the politician said, adding a promise of a "true industrial democracy" under Labour.

    Cracking down on tax avoidance and money laundering, a prominent issue plaguing British economy, McDonell promised a push for business to sign up to the Fair Tax Mark standards, "demonstrating transparently that they pay their fair share of taxes."

    "So the warning to the tax avoiders: the game is over. Over," he stressed.

    The Labour conference kicked off on September 23 and will finish on Wednesday when the leader Jeremy Corbyn is scheduled to deliver his address to the party. 

    Related:

    Labour MPs Want 2nd Brexit Vote, Corbyn Wants General Election As Talks Stall
    This Time It's Corbyn: Another Attack by Boris Amid UK Snap Election Rumors
    British PM May Vows Tougher Stance on Brexit Ahead of Possible Snap Election
    Tags:
    economy, election, Brexit, Labour Party, John McDonnell, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse