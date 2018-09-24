Register
12:18 GMT +324 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Labour MPs Want 2nd Brexit Vote, Corbyn Wants General Election As Talks Stall

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    After Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan was rejected at last week’s EU summit in Salzburg, the outcome of talks to leave the European Union are more uncertain than ever before and have boosted those willing to keep Britain in the bloc.

    If Theresa May fails to win parliamentary approval for her Chequers plan to quit the EU, the opposition Labour Party will vote on Tuesday  on a second Brexit referendum, even though Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is reluctant to support the motion.

    Corbyn prefers a general election to a second Brexit, where the question would differ from the one posed during the 2016 Brexit referendum.

    "We believe general election is the best solution because people can then have a wide-ranging debate and also then choose the team that would then do the negotiations," Corbyn’s finance spokesman John McDonnell told Sky News.

    He added that a second referendum would be on the deal itself rather than a repeat of the question posed in 2016, whether to remain in the EU or to leave.

    Open Options

    With the Brexit deadline now less than 200 days away, Britain remains divided on the issue, with dividing lines running through both the governing Tories and the Labour Party.

    The Union Jack (bottom) and the European Union flag are seen flying, at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU Brexit referendum
    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    British PM May Vows Tougher Stance on Brexit Ahead of Possible Snap Election
    The EU leaders’ rejection of the Brexit blueprint Theresa May presented at last week’s EU summit in Austria has increased the possibility of Britain leaving the bloc without a deal.

    Fearing that this would hurt the economy and imperil trade, many in the UK are now holding out for a second Brexit referendum, which they hope would overturn the results of the 2016 vote.

    However, with Theresa May ruling out a second Brexit referendum and the March 2019 deadline edging closer, many in both parties are asking whether there is enough time left to stage another vote.

    On Wednesday and Thursday, the EU heads of state and government gathered for an informal meeting in the Austrian city of Salzburg. During the talks, May presented her Brexit plan to other EU leaders, who characterized it as unworkable.

    READ MORE: 'It's Like the Suez Crisis': Ministers Warn Hard Brexit May Break Up UK

    Related:

    British PM May Vows Tougher Stance on Brexit Ahead of Possible Snap Election
    'It’s Like the Suez Crisis': Ministers Warn Hard Brexit May Break Up UK
    Tags:
    2nd referendum, parliamentary vote, impasse, talks, Brexit, UK Parliament, EU, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Interior of the George Peabody Library in Baltimore.
    Precious Knowledge: 12 Amazing Libraries That Make You Adore Their Beauty
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse