Poland Has Money for Permanent US Military Base – Prime Minister

"As for money, the answer is simple: yes. We do have money for a possible payment this year and in the years to come if there is an increase in US military presence," Morawiecki told reporters.
US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda last week, said the United States was considering Warsaw’s request to set up a US base in Poland.
In mid-June, Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said that the possible deployment of a US armored division to Poland would violate the 1997 Russia-NATO Founding Act.
In May, the Polish Defense Ministry published a document stating that Poland was ready to pay $1.5-$2 billion for the establishment of a US military base that would host a permanent armored division in the country.
